Cork City ‘not pushing the panic button just yet’, says Gearóid Morrissey

Skipper Gearóid Morrissey says Cork City “won’t be pushing the panic button just yet” after the club’s recent setbacks in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

After an opening day win over Cobh Ramblers, Colin Healy’s City side have suffered back-to-back defeats to Cabinteely and Athlone Town on consecutive Fridays to dent early optimism. Things don’t get any easier this weekend as old rivals Shelbourne visit Turner’s Cross (7.45pm).

Morrissey has a reputation for spectacular strikes but has yet to trouble opposition goalkeepers this campaign — something he is keen to put right.

“I haven’t had any strikes at goal even,” says Morrissey, who is not happy with his own performances to date. “Sometimes it’s a slow burner, it takes a couple of games. I know there’s more in me, I’d back myself and hopefully it comes right.

“I haven’t done it so far really, in my own opinion. I’d have higher standards for myself. I’d hope to kick on now. It’s still early days, there’s a lot of football to be played so I wouldn’t be pushing the panic button just yet.”

City had the lion’s share of possession against Cabo and Athlone but couldn’t make it count. But Striker Jack Walsh impressed against Athlone on his first start for the club, earning the praise of manager Healy despite the former Cork intermediate hurler not getting on the scoresheet. Morrissey believes the Leesiders’ strikeforce are about to click.

“There’s a bit more intensity about us this week after going two games without scoring, probably a bit more desire to score and we know we need to score,” said midfielder Morrissey.

“Once we get that goal out of the way, I’ve full belief in Jack (Walsh), Beineón (O’Brien-Whitmarsh), and Cian (Bargary). You saw Jack the other night — he was excellent, it would be great for him after putting on that kind of performance to just get a goal at the end of it, that would make all the difference.”

Cian Bargary is a doubt for Friday after picking up an ankle knock in the defeat to Athlone, while midfielders Alec Byrne and Cian Coleman are expected to overcome groin niggles.