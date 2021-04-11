Terrace Talk: Liverpool - Top-four chase extends our season — for now

Some readers accused me of optimism last week. My lawyers will be in touch.

I’m not prepared to be slandered in this vicious fashion.

Nothing like playing Real Madrid for a reality check. Arsenal’s utter wretchedness might have suggested caution was needed when playing European aristocracy.

Supporters (and the manager) were far too quick in pouncing upon the likes of Southgate. Neville became the latest candidate for a sacrificial bonfire. Not that I’ve any problem with that, usually.

Trent has admirable qualities for such a young man but pretending there aren’t flaws serves little purpose. You weigh the pros and cons.

Twenty years ago, he’d have been a perfect right winger. There’s plenty in his technique that echoes Beckham, and positional inquests remind me of John Arne Riise back in the day.

Klopp won’t change the whole system for one player, so drowsy lapses like those in the first half in Spain will have to be tolerated.

He had better moments in the second half, and against Villa who barely ventured near goal. They still took the lead though, obviously.

There’s been too much focus on the right back, with some others who are way down the form guide using him as camouflage. The goalkeeper for one, Mane another.

The manager’s also having a dozy spell. He substituted Keita before Real could inflict further damage. A player whose role still hasn’t been defined after three years, whose fitness is a joke, who hasn’t played in weeks? Yeah, throw him in against one of the elite teams of Europe.

What could possibly go wrong? Time’s up, surely; it reminds me of Wile E Coyote still buying stuff off Acme to stop the roadrunner. Everyone loves a trier, I guess, but when fans play substitution-time lotto for a €60m signing it’s over.

Klopp’s strident manner over Alexander-Arnold smacks of Shakespeare’s “protesting too much” gag, but he gets to play lovable loyal coach, so he’ll keep doing it.

He made Wijnaldum captain, a ruse he tried with Coutinho. It never stopped him leaving and won’t stop Gini, either. When they see the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, what makes you think a bit of cloth will make a difference?

Ordinarily you’d never count Liverpool out of anything in Europe, but the score-line, unavailable personnel and an empty Anfield do make it academic. You never know, tho-… no, I’m not going there. Safer for your mental health that way.

So it’s fourth or nothing, and at half time on Saturday it looked firmly like the latter. VAR obstructed us of course, par for the season.

The game’s hierarchy digs its heels in. The plebs who pay for everything won’t get a say. They’ve been like this for well over a century, what’s going to change now?

Villa’s timewasting was a travesty once they got a goal. The playacting, limping back onto the pitch only to collapse again, the works. If a referee adds three minutes for a four-minute stoppage, why change a working strategy?

That made the late winner so, so enjoyable; the happy ending in a pantomime after you’ve spent an hour booing your head off. The goal-scorer was all part of the perfect plot, giving the media cycle another month to spin, at least.

Until he does get picked for England again, as everyone expects, and they latch onto something else.

Firmino was better, but last week it was “only Arsenal” and this time “only Villa”. It’s been going so badly in 2021 you’ll clutch any straw.

That still wasn’t enough to help Mane, whose late weak effort summed up his own turmoil succinctly.

The top-four chase extends our season, for a few weeks anyway.

Which proves we’re gluttons for punishment if nothing else.