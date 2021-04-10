Doyle double drive Drogs past Longford

Mark Doyle of Drogheda United, hidden, scores his side's first goal, despite the attempts of Longford Town goalkeeper Lee Stacey and Aodh Dervin, Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 20:15
Paul Buttner

Airtricity Premier Division

Longford Town 0 

Drogheda United 4 

Mark Doyle capped a man-of-the-match display with two goals as Drogheda United comfortably won the battle of the promoted sides at Bishopsgate.

Though Longford started brightly with Dylan Grimes shooting narrowly off target from distance, it was Drogheda who showed far more threat in their final third, taking the lead on 35 minutes.

Darragh Markey initially fed Doyle on the left who, having nutmegged Joe Manley, forced a save from Longford goalkeeper Lee Stacey.

And though Lyons’ follow-up header was touched onto his crossbar by Stacey, Markey got a touch to the dropping ball before Doyle stabbed it over the line in a goalmouth scramble.

Though Grimes brought a fine diving save from Colin McCabe at the other end with a low shot from distance, Doyle should really have doubled Drogheda’s lead in first half stoppage time.

Gary Deegan and Lyons carved Longford open to put Doyle in one-on-one. Stacey was out smartly to make the save with his feet to leave Doyle kicking himself.

Drogheda did extend their lead six minutes after the break when a James Brown cross was turned home by the stretching Lyons with Stacey inexplicably stranded on his far post.

Further poor defending cost Longford again on 56 minutes, Doyle out-jumping Joe Manley to head in a Conor Kane cross.

Hugh Douglas completed the rout when meeting a Ronan Murray’s free kick to head home on 67 minutes.

LONGFORD TOWN: Stacey; O’Driscoll, Gorman, J. Manley (Davis, 62); McNally (Elworthy 34), Dervin, Bolger (Robinson, 62), Kirk; Grimes, Chambers (Thompson, 73); R. Manley.

DROGHEDA UTD: McCabe; Douglas, O’Reilly, Massey; Brown, Deegan, Markey (Hyland, 59), Murray (Clarke, 75), Kane (Heeney, 67); Doyle (Corcoran, 75), Lyons.

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork).

#league of ireland
Kosovar Sadiki and Kyle Ferguson 10/4/2021

Late drama as Finn Harps maintain unbeaten run

READ NOW

