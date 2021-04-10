Dallas double spells trouble for Manchester City

Premier League

Man City 1

Leeds 2

TWO goals from Stuart Dallas, the winner in the 91st minute, saw ten-man Leeds inflict just a fourth defeat of the season on quadruple-chasing Manchester City.

Ferran Torres had looked like he had rescued a point for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola ultimately paid for team selections which were made with an eye on this week’s Champions League commitments.

But, as City pushed for a winner in injury-time, Ezgjan Alioski’s through ball allowed Dallas to race away from John Stones and shoot through the legs of Ederson.

Torres had claimed a 76th minute equaliser when he converted from 12 yards after Fernandinho’s pass had been tidily laid into his path by Bernardo Silva.

Leeds had taken a deserved first half lead through Dallas but it appeared that they would pay for a moment of controversy in first half injury-time when their defender Liam Cooper made a tough challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

Referee Andre Marriner initially showed a yellow card but, on VAR advice, reviewed his decision on the pitch side monitor and upgraded the punishment to red.

That marked a disappointing end to the half for Marcelo Bielsa who had seen his team go in front after 42 minutes.

Joao Cancelo failed, badly, to deal with Alioski’s long ball, Helder Costa won it and passed inside for Patrick Bamford who, in turn squared for Dallas to score with a crisp shot that flew in off the foot of the left-hand post from 20 yards.

After the dismissal, John Stones headed over Oleksandr Zinchenko’s free-kick but City’s best chance of the half had fallen to Raheem Sterling after 38 minutes.

A rare flowing move from City ended with Fernandinho picking out the England striker with an accurate pass but Sterling could only steer his attempt wide.

With the one-man advantage, City enjoyed a better start to the second half with Illan Meslier saving well from Zinchenko’s long shot and Sterling poking a half-chance wide at the near-post.

But before the hour, Guardiola had thrown on Ilkay Gundogan from his star-studded bench, and the German’s blocked shot was soon volleyed wide by Bernardo Silva.

As City notched up the shots, Fernandinho’s 30-yard effort was tipped over by Meslier who also showed solid handling to smother an effort from Cancelo from the edge of Leeds’ increasingly busy penalty area.

Leeds’ only real chance of the second half prior to the winner came five minutes from time when Raphina broke clear of Fernandinho but was brilliantly tackled by Ederson as he attempted to round the City keeper.

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Cancelo 5, Stones 6, Ake 5 (Gundogan 58, 8), Mendy 5 (Foden 74, 7); Silva 6, Fernandinho 6, Zinchenko 7; Torres 6, Jesus 6, Sterling 7.

Subs (not used) Steffen, Walker, Dias, Rodrigo, De Bruyne,

Mahrez, Garcia.

LEEDS (4-1-4-1): Meslier 7; Ayling 7, Llorente 7, Cooper 5, Alioski 8; Phillips 7; Raphina 5 (Shackleton 90), Dallas 9, Roberts 6 (Koch 63, 7), Costa 7; Bamford 7 (Struijk 45, 7).

Subs (not used) Poveda-Ocampo, Casilla, Hernandez, Berardi, Gelhardt, Klich.

Referee: A Marriner 7