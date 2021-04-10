Pauw only sees positives in facing higher ranked opponents

Republic of Ireland Manager Vera Pauw is hoping to put into practice “the hard work we have been doing on the training pitch” in Sunday’s international friendly against Belgium in Brussels.

The hosts are 14 places above Pauw’s side (31st) in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings and have qualified for the 2022 UEFA Women’s European Championships.

But Pauw insists that this step up in class is the best way for the Republic to develop and improve.

She reasoned: “When we were planning for this international window we had the choice of many teams to play against but we wanted to test ourselves. It is important that we continue to grow as a team and that will only happen by playing against top quality opposition on a regular basis.

“We learnt a lot from the Denmark game (a 0-1 defeat in Tallaght) and we can be pleased with many aspects of our play. Now we come up against a very good Belgium team and it’s up to us to raise our game and show that we can match them on the pitch. These friendly games present us with an opportunity to spend more time working together as a unit, but also to have a look at other players. We will give game-time to other players against Belgium as there are many players who have been patient and deserve a chance to play.

“We are now building towards the 2023 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign, which will start in September, so these two friendly games are crucial in our preparation for that. We are looking forward to playing against Belgium and putting into practice the hard work we have been doing on the training pitch.”

There was mixed news on the injury front as goalkeeper Marie Hourihan (hip) and defender Niamh Farrelly (foot) have dropped out of the squad, but midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn has recovered from a foot injury.

The game kicks off at 6.30pm (Irish time) and will be shown live on the RTÉ Player.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Eve Badana (DLR Waves). Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United). Midfielders: Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Birmingham City), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion).

BELGIUM: Goalkeepers: Nicky Evrard (KAA Gent), Lisa Lichtfus (Standard Liege), Justien Odeurs (Anderlecht).

Defenders: Julie Biesmans (PSV Eindhoven), Laura Deloose (Anderlecht), Isabelle Iliano (Club Brugge), Amber Tysiak (Oud-Heverlee Leuven), Charlotte Tison (Anderlecht), Davinia Vanmechelen (Standard Liege).

Midfielders: Justine Vanhaevermaet (LSK Kvinner), Lenie Onzia (Oud-Heverlee Leuven), Kassandra Missipo (Anderlecht), Marie Minnaert (Club Brugge), Aster Janssens (Genk), Silke Vanwynsberghe (KAA Gent), Sarah Wijnants (Anderlecht).

Forwards: Janice Cayman (Lyon), Tina De Caigny (Anderlecht), Laura De Neve (Anderlecht), Feli Delacauw (KAA Gent), Hannah Eurlings (Oud-Heverlee Leuven), Jarne Teulings (Anderlecht), Chloe Vande Velde (KAA Gent), Tessa Wullaert (Anderlecht).