Georgie Kelly on the spot to haunt old club as Dundalk struggles continue

Dundalk 0 Bohemians 1

Georgie Kelly came back to haunt his old club Dundalk as his 12th minute penalty earned Bohemians their first win of the season at Oriel Park.

Both sides came into the game with just a single point from their opening three league matches to date but it was the 24-year-old - released by the Lilywhites after being shipped out on loan last season - who decided the contest with what was just the second penalty of his career.

Peter Cherrie was selected in goal for Dundalk for the first time since the title-winning final game of the 2014 season but he could do little as Kelly sent him the wrong way after Daniel Cleary had upended Ross Tierney in the box.

Keith Long’s side had the better of the exchanges after that and will hope this result can kick-start their season on a day when the club received the good news that the redevelopment of Dalymount Park had moved to the design and planning stage.

For Dundalk, the result means they have equalled the club’s worst ever start to a top flight campaign. 2006 in the First Division was the only year in the club's history where they had less points after four matches having lost the first four games of that season under John Gill.

The last time they had just a single point after four league matches of a Premier Division season was in 1998/99. It would take until the 10th game for Dundalk to claim a win that year with the Lilywhites eventually finishing bottom and dropping out of the top flight for the first time.

Whuile such a prospect looks unlikely now given the Louth men’s resources, this result will pile the pressure on their management team of Shane Keegan and Filippo Giovagnoli and with top of the table St Patrick’s Athletic up next their task doesn’t look like getting any easier in the short term.

The home side started well on top and should have taken the lead on four minutes when Andy Boyle crashed a header from Michael Duffy’s free kick.

Duffy then pulled a shot just wide two minutes later before Raivis Jurkovskis fired across the face of goal from Patrick Hoban’s cross on 11 minutes.

The Latvian international would be at fault, however, for the decisive goal a minute later.

A heavy touch allowed Tierney to skip past him with the youngster hauled down by Cleary. Kelly then stepped up to send Cherrie the wrong way for what was the 50th league goal of his career.

Dundalk struggled to respond to that setback and had a let-off on the stroke of half-time when Liam Burt flashed a snap shot just wide.

Dundalk were almost level within two minutes of the restart after Bohs keeper James Talbot was deceived by Hoban’s attempted flick from Duffy’s cross but James Finnerty was back covering to hook the ball clear on the line.

Bohs had the better chances after that as Dundalk’s changes disrupted them but the home side had strong calls for a penalty turned away with two minutes to go when Darragh Leahy’s cross appeared to strike the arm of Rob Cornwall.

Dundalk: Cherrie; Jurkovskis (McMillan 64), Cleary, Boyle, Dummigan (O’Kane 78); Shields, Stanton (Junior 64); Midtskogen (Leahy 64), Han (McEleney HT), Duffy; Hoban.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons (Feely 51), Cornwall, Finnerty, Wilson; Buckley, Coote (Kelly 84); Burt, Tierney, Ward (Devoy 84); Kelly.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).