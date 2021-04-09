Athlone Town go top with late winner against Cork City

Cork City 0 Athlone Town 1

A promising Cork City performance turned to despair as James Doona gave Athlone their first win over City in 10 attempts to go top of the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Finnish debutant Jonas Häkkinen had an otherwise solid performance at centre-back but it will be remembered for a moment of indecision mercilessly punished by the visitors. Adam Wixted nicked the ball off Häkkinen’s toe on the edge of the box after a throw-in and Doona rifled to the bottom corner.

There were two 7-0 wins and a 6-1 for City in the 11 years since their last loss to Athlone but the result emphases a changed reality for the Leesiders this term.

The biggest pity of all for Colin Healy was that it came after an encouraging second-half showing, with City taking a vice grip on proceedings until the 78th-minute concession. They never gave Athlone a quiet moment on the ball and monopolised possession but with chances still few and far between.

Healy switched to two up top, 4-4-2, after the goal but the best they could muster was a Jack Walsh header well over and a Gearóid Morrissey shot from distance deflected behind.

In fact, Athlone should’ve made it 2-0 with a three-man break from a late corner but Wixted skewed badly wide.

Häkkinen’s debut freed Cian Coleman from defensive duties to play in his natural centre-mid spot, and there was a full debut for former Cork intermediate hurler Walsh after making an impression against Cabinteely.

Walsh was best on show for the hosts, exhibiting his credentials for a run of starts, making the ball stick and linking up play. He was a willing shooter too, although the goals will have to flow more readily for Walsh and this City side if they hope to establish themselves at the business end of the table after two scoreless defeats.

Athlone were able to mine an even share of chances from limited possession in the first half and were first to threaten; Wixted, on the stretch, directing a point-blank chance at Mark McNulty.

It took City 21 minutes to test Micheál Schlingermann, Walsh winning and switching possession to Cian Bargary but his shot was at the Athlone keeper.

Both teams then produced their best moves of the half. Doona and Dan McKenna stretched City but Stephen Meaney strayed offside.

Then, Alec Byrne played a one-two with Dylan McGlade and picked out Walsh, who flashed an instinctive shot inches wide of the far post with Schlingermann beaten.

Walsh teed up McGlade for a hopeful shot on goal but Athlone ended stronger, with Kurtis Byrne miscuing when in space on the edge of the box and Killian Cantwell unable to turn in a corner.

City were better in the second half. A high-speed counter-attack after three minutes saw Cian Coleman free Cian Bargary, who beat his man with two touches but Schlingermann closed down to save.

The next clear opening came 20 minutes later after a flash of excellence from Walsh. He evaded four Athlone defenders but was turned back towards Gearóid Morrissey. The captain’s blocked shot fell again to Walsh, whose volley stung Schlingermann’s hands.

Wixted almost put Byrne in against the run of play but it was a sign of things to come, with Doona’s winner following minutes later.

CORK CITY (4-3-3): McNulty; Beattie, Heaven, Häkkinen, Hurley; Byrne (O’Brien-Whitmarsh, 81), Coleman, Morrissey; Bargary (Murphy, 78), Walsh, McGlade.

ATHLONE TOWN (4-3-3): Schlingermann; Friel, Cantwell, Hand, Daly; McKenna, Byrne, Hollywood; Wixted, Meaney (Barnes, 71), Doona.

Referee: M Moynihan.