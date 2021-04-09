10-men Treaty Utd remain unbeaten after draw with Cobh

Treaty United 1-1 Cobh Ramblers

Treaty United maintained their unbeaten start to life in the League of Ireland as their maiden Munster derby with Cobh ended all square.

Ramblers had suffered two defeats in the opening rounds, but their task here was made easier by an early red card for Treaty United’s Tadhg Fleming – the 33rd minute dismissal the third in as many outings for United.

Before that, the hosts had the lead. This came on 15 minutes as Joel Coustrain intercepted a stray pass across the defence. His excellent first touch found Sean McSweeney who raced clear and applied a calm low finish beyond Sean Barron.

Then the dismissal of Fleming turned this game on its head. After he went down inside the Cobh area, referee Declan Toland was about to book Fleming for simulation. However, he then clashed with Darryl Walsh, which led to him receiving a straight red.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Treaty led at the interval.

Cobh started the second half with more pace and they were level within five minutes. Keeper Tadhg Ryan punched a dangerous Cobh free-kick to the edge of the penalty area and Darryl Walsh unleashed a thunderous first time left-footed effort into the top corner.

Stuart Ashton would have hoped his side would dominate the closing stages but Ryan was underemployed and it was Treaty who looked quite dangerous on the counter attack.

The hosts almost nicked victory in the final quarter when Ed McCarthy rounded the goalkeeper but Walsh somehow got back to slide the ball clear before he could pull the trigger.

TREATY UNITED: Ryan; Fleming, O’Donnell, Guerins, Ludden; Walsh, Lynch, Keane, McSweeney (McKevitt 87), Coustrain (Murphy 69); Hanlon (Ed McCarthy HT).

COBH RAMBLERS: Barron; Williams, Kavanagh, C. Murphy, Walsh; Turner, D. O’Leary (Cooper 68), S. O’Leary (O’Reilly 22), D. Murphy, C. Murphy; Griffin (Hegarty 79).

Referee: Declan Toland.