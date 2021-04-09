Covid case means Cabinteely's clash with Galway called off

The SSE Airtricity League First Division clash between Cabinteely and Galway United has been called off, the FAI have announced.
The Dublin club have a Covid-positive case in their camp and following dialogue with health authorities the match will not take place.
"Following discussions with the HSE around a positive COVID-19 case at the club, Cabinteely FC have informed the League of Ireland that they are unable to field a team for the scheduled SSE Airtricity First Division fixture against Galway United," an FAI spokesperson said.
"The fixture will not take place tonight and this matter will now be referred to the FAI’s Disciplinary Control Unit."
Cabinteely are the only side with a 100% record after winning their first two matches while Galway have yet to register their first win this season.
Elsewhere, there are four games in the division this evening with Treaty United, Cork City, Shelbourne and UCD all hosting the action.