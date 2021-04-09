Denmark clash a 'great experience' for Jamie Finn as she looks to cement place in side

Pernille Harder of Denmark and Jamie Finn of Republic of Ireland following the women's international friendly. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 15:14
John Fallon

Jamie Finn felt she put herself in the frame for the World Cup qualifiers by collecting Ireland’s player-of-the-match award in Thursday’s 1-0 defeat to Denmark.

An early goal at Tallaght gave the European Championship finals bound Danes victory in the friendly but more important for Ireland boss Vera Pauw was the progression of her squad in the context of the next campaign.

In that regard, Shelbourne midfielder Finn delivered in spades over the 90 minutes. That was all the more admirable given she was only thrust into the starting team following an injury to Ruesha Littlejohn on the eve of the workout.

“It was a great experience for me up against that quality of a Denmark side featuring some of the best players in the world,” the 22-year-old said after her third cap.

“You want to be part of it, so it was great to get the nod to start.

“I feel it’s all about a stepping-stone towards the qualifiers, developing the team and the players. We’re coming in to spend as much time as we can together in camp and we’ve another friendly against Belgium on Sunday.”

Ireland will be third seeds in the World Cup draw on April 30 and could face the Danes, either as their first or second seed opposition, when the campaign kicks off in September.

Learning to cope with shackling the likes of Pernille Harder, the world’s most expensive player, can only be of benefit to Finn and Ireland. Some stout defending prevented the Chelsea striker from grabbing her 65th international goal at Tallaght.

“It was all about keeping the midfield compact and tight because we knew from movements of Harder as their No 10,” she explained about the tactical approach.

“There would be quick interchanges of their players, so we needed to remain sharp and alert.

“We should have pressed up much more. We just allowed them into our half, playing out from the back and stuff like that, but Vera gave us some good pointers at the break and we improved for the second half.” Niamh Fahey, the Liverpool captain who won her 93rd Ireland cap in defence, agreed. She said: “We got in Denmark’s faces a lot more in the second half and probably showed a little more tenacity with our pressing.

“It was a big improvement and Katie McCabe had a great strike that just came off the bar.

“Any slight misjudgement or lapse in concentration is really punished. That’s what happened for their goal; one step out of place at the wrong time.”

Pauw has promised to ring the changes for the second part of the double header in Brussels. Courtney Brosnan will replace Grace Moloney in goal, as Marie Hourihan is out with a hip injury. Niamh Farrelly also didn’t travel this morning due to a knock while Megan Connolly is doubtful after being forced off against the Danes.

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho does not think 6-1 win at Old Trafford is motivation for Man United

