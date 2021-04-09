FAI welcomes Dalymount Park redevelopment moving to design and planning stage

The FAI has welcomed Government funding of €918,750 for Dalymount Park as the redevelopment project moves to the design and planning stage.

Dublin City Council has given its go ahead to advance the project after the grant, which will part-fund the design and planning process, was signed off by the Department of Sport.

The Council will now appoint an architect-led integrated design team that will begin their work shortly on the preliminary design.

The news was also welcomed by Bohemians and Shelbourne who will share the ground upon its redevelopment.

The stadium is currently earmarked for completion in time for the 2025 League of Ireland season but the statement added “this is very much dependent on further funding coming available for the construction stage from national Government via stream 2 of LSSIF [Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund] and the city councillors supporting the rezoning and sale of Tolka Park”.

“Dalymount Park is an iconic Irish football stadium and this project will deliver a world-class stadium to the north side of Ireland’s capital city,” said FAI CEO Jonathan Hill.

“I want to again thank Government and Dublin City Council for their continued support of this project and wish all the stakeholders well with the next steps.”

In preparation for the redevelopment, enabling works will take place over the next 12 months to remove of the roof of the Des Kelly Stand and demolish the Connaught St Terrace.

The FAI’s head of facility development Walter Holleran said: “The recent news is all positive on improving our League of Ireland facilities at Tallaght Stadium, the new Finn Harps ground, and now Dalymount Park.”

The current plan is to develop: