Late equaliser leaves Arsenal in battle to keep Europa League hopes alive

Arsenal 1-1 Slavia Prague

Mikel Arteta billed this Europa League quarter-final tie as being ‘all or nothing for him and his Arsenal side. The Arsenal manager was so nearly right and had to settle for something being better than nothing as Tomas Holes scored a dramatic injury-time equaliser to tilt this tie in Slavia Prague’s favour.

Arteta looked like he had been saved by a late Nicolas Pepe goal which would have given Arsenal a deserved first leg lead, just. But they will have to come up with something better than the mediocre mid-table performance they put in last night to go through against a side unbeaten at home in European and domestic competition all season.

Arteta gambled his and the club’s European future by making six changes to the side that was humiliated by Liverpool. Injuries dictated the absence of Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard. But his big call was to drop captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the bench. Few could argue with that decision based on the non-existent form and effort from his best paid player in too many games this season.

His impressive impact as a late substitute would indicate he might start the second leg which Arsenal now have to win if they do not record a high scoring draw next Thursday.

With the Gunners 10 points off a top-four spot, winning the Europa League is still their most realistic chance of playing in Europe next season. Nothing is over, of course, but it now seems so far away for a side so low on confidence.

Slavia Prague are no mugs having knocked out Glasgow Rangers and Leicester City in the last two rounds, but they were hardly world beaters.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were flat, to say the least, struggling to impose their passing play on the match. And, when they did string a few passes together forwards Alex Lacazette and Bukayo Saka were found wanting. Saka failed to hit the target in a one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar.

The Slavia No 1, sporting a black face mask like a balaclava, looked less than sure of himself on his return to action just three weeks after he suffered a skull fracture in his side’s last 16 triumph over Glasgow Rangers.

Arsenal had further chances to break the deadlock before half-time with a Lacazette free-kick and a Rob Holding header which Kolar tipped over the bar.

Arsenal maintained their attacking momentum after the break and Saka was brought down on the edge of the area by David Sima, who was booked. Willian wrapped a curling free-kick against the outside of a post.

Bizarrely, it prompted Slavia to chance their arm again and the visitors then had a spell on top. It was almost as if the Czech side realised they had nothing to lose by having a go at such a toothless Arsenal side. Sure enough, Bernd Leno was soon forced into a save with his feet from a Jan Boril effort as they easily cut through the Arsenal defence and midfield.

Lacazette was then guilty of one of the misses of his career. The French forward broke from inside his own half only to contrive to scuff a shot against the bar with keeper Kolar sat on his backside an otherwise beaten man.

The lack of confidence and quality in the finish was a stark representation of Arsenal’s general play. His miss from a Saka cross soon after was therefore only to be expected.

Arteta went for Gabriel Martinelli ahead of Aubameyang when he made his first change and withdrew an ineffective Willian. Aubameyang followed in a desperate triple substitution a few minutes later, seconds after Slavia sub Petr Sevcik missed a great opportunity to score. Aubameyang’s first contribution was to mishit a shot from a well-worked Emile Smith Rowe cross. Fellow subs Nicolas Pepe and Martinelli then combined before the Brazilian forward had a good effort tipped over.

Arsenal had some urgency now but we may never know why they left it so late.

Pepe’s 85th minute strike was a great run and finish after good work from Aubameyang. Then came the self-destruct inevitability of time added on. Cedric contrived to play Gabriel into trouble and conceded a chance which led to a Slavia corner. Arsenal failed to clear their lines and Holes arrived at the far post to send the ball into the back of the net.

The visitors celebrated as if they are already through to the last four. Maybe that will be the incentive Arsenal need to fight for the right to win.

ARSENAL: Leno 6; Bellerin 6, Holding 6, Gabriel 6, Cedric 6; Partey 5 (Elneny 78), Xhaka 6; Willian 5 (Martinelli 73), Smith Rowe 6 (Ceballos 88), Saka 5 (Pepe 78); Lacazette 5 (Aubameyang 78).

SLAVIA PRAGUE: Kolar 6, Bah 6, Holes 6, Zima 6, Boril 7; Hromada 6 (Sevcik 45); Oscar 5 (Lingr 69), Stanciu 6 (Masopust 84), Provod 6, Olayinka 6 (Traore 85); Sima 5 (Kuchta 69).

Ref: Andreas Ekberg (Sweden) 5