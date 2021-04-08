Everton’s Nicoline Sorensen nets winner as unlucky Ireland suffer defeat

Ireland 0 Denmark 1

Everton’s Nicoline Sorensen struck early for Denmark to inflict defeat on Ireland in tonight’s friendly at Tallaght Stadium.

Vera Pauw stuck with the 3-5-2 formation she introduced in the last outing, November’s concluding Euro qualifier against Germany, but made a couple of changes in personnel.

In came Keeva Keenan for her third cap, replacing Áine O’Gorman at right wing-back, while Megan Connolly from injury to slot into midfield.

Amber Barrett was handed her first start under Pauw since scoring away to Greece in November 2019, partnering Heather Payne up front.

Denmark, who unlike Ireland have qualified for next year’s European Championships, started with a three-pronged attack of Paris-Saint Germain duo Signe Bruun and Nadia Nadim alongside captain Pernille Harder.

Despite that glittering array of firepower, their main threat in the opening stages stemmed from their wingers.

Sofie Svava on the left and Nicoline Sorensen on the right caused Ireland the most problems, starting with an early header from the latter that veered wide.

The same combined for what proved to be the only goal on nine minutes. Svava was afforded too much time on the left to whip in a cross which Ireland didn’t clear, allowing Sorensen at the back post the space to control the delivery and fire her shot through the legs of Grace Moloney.

Nadim then failed to test Moloney, having slipped past Louise Quinn, but Ireland stemmed the flow to almost catch the Danes on the counter. Denise O’Sullivan’s 14th minute pass for Barrett unlocked the visitors’ defence but Lene Christensen dashed out to smother the danger.

Ireland began to grow in confidence and Payne nearly embarrassed Christensen with lob that drifted just off-target following a neat pass from Keenan.

Emily Whelan’s first action after replacing Payne at the break was a snapshot on the which flew over.

On 53 minutes, Katie McCabe came closest to equalising with a 30-yard piledriver off the crossbar before the skipper angled a free-kick just wide.

Denmark remained dangerous, with Moloney called upon to deny Signe Bruun on 68 minutes but Ireland were unlucky not to claim a draw.

IRELAND: G Moloney; K Keenan, N Fahey, D Caldwell, L Quinn, K McCabe; D O’Sullivan, M Connolly (E Molloy 61), J Finn; A Barrett (R Jarrett 61), H Payne (E Whelan 46).

DENMARK: L Christensen; R Sevecke, S Boye, K Veje (L Gevitz 72); N Sorensen, S Junge, S Troelsgaard, S Svava (F Troelsgaard 61); P Harder, S Bruun (O Muller Holdt 72), N Nadim (S Larsen 80).

Ref: Louise Thompson (NIR)