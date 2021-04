The Waterford FC goalkeeper takes Graham Cummins through a career that brought him to the likes of Man City, Bohemians, Ipswich, QPR and Cardiff as well as a number of Ireland senior call-ups.

Along the way he witnessed two of the most dramatic goals in football history, that Agueroooo moment in 2012, and Thierry's infamous handball in Paris.

He worked with goalkeepers like Peter Schmeichel, Shay Given, Rob Green and Julio César.

And he sampled life in a Roy Keane dressing room.