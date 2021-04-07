Claire O'Riordan: 'It was a pinnacle point in my career, scoring a vital goal in the relegation battle'

Desperate causes call for desperate measures so Limerick native Claire O’Riordan had no qualms about joining the attack to help her MSV Duisburg side claim a precious Bundesliga point recently.

The Ireland international’s side are stranded at the foot of the table and would have sunk even closer to relegation had O’Riordan not popped up to score a last-minute equaliser against SC Sand, another side trying to avoid the drop.

The 26-year-old was known as a prolific striker at Wexford Youths before the Germans recruited her in 2018 as a centre-back on account of some impressive showings in that department for Ireland.

She didn’t forget her forward’s instincts when thrust into the attacking role by head coach Thomas Gerstner for the St Patrick’s Day clash against Sand.

“I suppose I did need to be refreshed,” she says with a chuckle. “I went over to Germany and learned the new role as centre-back, it was adamant that I would be sticking there.

“But with the way this season has gone and the limited players we have within the team, the coach has tried to put some faith in me up top. I’ve enjoyed it to a certain extent, it has been really nice, I like the way I have been able to go up there and do something for the team.

“It was a pinnacle point in my career, to play a game on St Patrick’s Day, and score a goal which was vital in the relegation battle.

“So I really enjoyed it. I don’t know what will happen after the international break in terms of where I’ll play. I’m happy to bring some versatility to my game as well.”

Whether it’s at the back or up front, O’Riordan will gladly take a role for Ireland in Thursday’s friendly against Denmark at Tallaght Stadium. All seven of Vera Pauw’s matches at the helm were European qualifiers, leaving her scant wriggle-room to experiment.

The likes of O’Riordan will get the chance between tomorrow and Sunday’s second friendly in Belgium to get their first minutes under the Dutch boss ahead of the World Cup qualifiers starting in September.

“It’s a big year ahead,” said O'Riordan. “I think that once we get everyone training and preparing, I do believe Vera will get as many minutes into as many players as she can.

“The opportunity to play friendly games, to get that individual and collective experience, wasn’t there before.”

Pauw will have to strike a balance against a talented Danish team that reached the final of the last Euros.

“Denmark are a fantastic opponent for us to play in this international friendly game,” said Pauw.

“They are ranked 14th in the world, possess some excellent players, and are very much a team that will test us.

“They are a very dynamic team. Their teamwork is highly developed, they have got a few exceptional players, like Pernille Harder and Nadia Nadim, and they push their team to a very high level.

“For us, this is another game to test ourselves against a top-quality opponent. It will actually be my first friendly game since coming in with Ireland and we hope to take a closer look at all our players in this game and next Sunday’s game away to Belgium.

“We need this type of work-out to help us going into the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifiers later in the year.”

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Birmingham City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)

DENMARK SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Lene Christensen (KoldingQ), Katrine Svane (AGF), Kathrine Larsen (Klepp IL)

Defenders: Rikke Sevecke (Everton), Simone Boye (Bayern Munich), Sara Thrige (Fortuna Hjorring), Sara Holmgaard (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Sofie Svava (Vfl Wolfsburg)

Midfielders: Olivia Holdt (Fortuna Hjorring), Nonna Christiansen (Brondby IF), Sonne Troelsgaard (FC Rosengard), Emma Snerle (Fortuna Hjorring), Katrine Veje (FC Rosengard), Sofie Junge (Juventus), Nicoline Sorensen (Everton), Frederikke Thogersen (Fiorentina), Katherine Kuhl (FC Nordsjoelland), Josefine Hasbo (Brondby IF)

Forwards: Caroline Moller (Inter Milan), Signe Bruun (Paris Saint-Germain), Stine Larsen (Aston Villa), Pernille Harder (Cheslea), Nadia Nadim (Paris Saint-Germain)

Match details: Republic of Ireland v Denmark, Tallaght Stadium (Thursday 6.30pm), LIVE on RTÉ Player.