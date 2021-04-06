Vinicius double leaves Liverpool in need of another Anfield miracle

Two superbly taken goals by Brazilian wonderboy Vinicius Junior sandwiched a strike from Marco Asensio as Real Madrid exposed the Merseyside club’s defensive vulnerability to build a 3-1 lead
Vinicius double leaves Liverpool in need of another Anfield miracle

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League win over Liverpool. Picture: Fran Santiago

Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 22:38
Richard Tanner

Real Madrid 3 Liverpool 1

Liverpool will need to produce one of their famous European comebacks at Anfield next week if they are to keep their
Champions League hopes alive.

Two superbly taken goals by Brazilian wonderboy Vinicius Junior sandwiched a strike from Marco Asensio as Real Madrid exposed the Merseyside club’s defensive vulnerability to build a 3-1 lead in the quarter-final first leg.

You can never bet against Liverpool in Europe but they will need to produce a far better overall performance if they are to reach the last four — and of course they will not have their vociferous fans behind them this time.

Mo Salah poached what could be a vital away goal early in the second half when Jurgen Klopp’s men improved after an inept first half showing.

Klopp’s surprise decision to recall Naby Keita for Thiago backfired with him hooking the Guinea midfielder three minutes before the end of a first half that Real dominated.

Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak may have given Liverpool some much-needed defensive stability with clean sheets on each of their four starts together but this was a step up in class, especially against wily skills of Karim Benzema and the youthful verve of Vinicius.

Despite going into the game on the back of three wins without conceding a goal, Liverpool made too many mistakes and didn’t get their normal high-pressing game going until they were 2-0 down. There were several anxious moments early on for Klopp’s men and it was no huge surprise when Real took the lead in the 27th minute with a goal that had quality stamped all over it.

Toni Kroos took advantage of the space afforded him by Liverpool to pick out Vinicius with a superb 50 yard pass that left Phillips struggling. Vinicius chested the ball down with his first touch before sliding a low shot past Alisson with his second.

Kroos was also the creator of the second goal nine minutes later.

Again he flighted a pass from his own half and Alexander-Arnold headed the ball straight into the path of Asensio who cleverly flicked the ball over the advancing Alisson before scoring into an empty net.

Liverpool looked shell-shocked and Ozan Kabak almost gifted Real a third before half-time when he miscued his back pass but Asensio fired his shot wide of the far post.

Liverpool complained to referee Felix Brych that just before the goal they should have had a penalty when Lucas Vazquez barged Saido Mane to the ground.

Neither Brych or the VAR ignored the incident and Mane took the law into his own hands by kicking out at Vazquez moments later to earn himself a booking.

Klopp had seen enough and didn’t wait to half-time before making a change, sending on Thiago for Keita in a bid to gain some control in a game that Real were totally dominating.

No doubt fired up by a half-time rollicking from Klopp Liverpool were a different side in the second half. There was more energy and aggression about them.

Salah put them right back into the game when he pounced after Diego Jota’s shot had been blocked.

But Real always looked dangerous when they were going forward. And it did’t take them long to restore their two-goal advantage.

Old stagers Benzema and Luka Modric set up the chance that Vinicius took with superb first time precision although Phillips was at fault for not closing him down.

Liverpool had received a huge pre-match boost with the news that Raphael Varane had been ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

That meant the Spanish club were without both their two best centre backs because Sergio Ramos was already ruled out by injury suffered on international duty with Spain. And both are expected to miss the second leg at Anfield.

But it was Liverpool’s defence that was under scrutiny again. Klopp said Liverpool were not fired up by revenge for their defeat to Real in 2018 but it didn’t look like they fired up at all in a sloppy first half.

REAL MADRID (4-3-3): Courtois 6; Vazquez 6, Militao 7, Nacho 6, Mendy 7; Kroos 8, Casemiro 8, Modric 7; Asensio 7, Benzema 8, Vinicius jr 9.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 5, Phillips 5, Kabak 5 (Firmino 81, 5), Robertson 6; Keita 4 (Thiago 42, 6), Fabinho 5, Wijnaldum 5; Salah 6, Jota 5 (Shaqiri 81, 5), Mane 5 .

Referee: Felix Brych (Germany) 7.

More in this section

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Etihad Stadium Phil Foden upstages Erling Haaland to give Man City last-gasp victory
Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group D - Aviva Stadium Players still believe in Stephen Kenny, insists Keith Andrews
Gavin Bazunu before the game 30/3/2021 Brian Barry-Murphy explains decision to give Ireland goalie Gavin Bazunu a 'breather'
#liverpool
Vinicius double leaves Liverpool in need of another Anfield miracle

Colin Healy: Too early to consider Steven Beattie for more attacking role

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up