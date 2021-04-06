Brian Barry-Murphy explains decision to give Ireland goalie Gavin Bazunu a 'breather'

Gavin Bazunu was left out of the Rochdale team for Monday's goalless draw with Ipswich Town to give him a rest after making his Republic of Ireland debut.

As well as playing in the loss to Luxembourg and draw with Qatar, the 19-year-old had featured in all 19 of Rochdale's games in 2021.

That left manager Brian Barry-Murphy "desperate" to give Bazunu a breather, especially given the travel involved during the international break.

“I was very conscious of the fact that for a few weeks I’ve been desperate to give Gavin a breather,” he said.

“He didn’t get the international break and he’s had a very intense block of games and there's amount travelling involved, too.

“It’s been on my mind for a while and, if I’m being honest, Friday at Portsmouth was where I was seriously considering it but I asked him to go again.

“Today was a great afternoon to give Jay a deserved start, because he’s been exceptional in his work.

“The healthy competition between both of those guys has been falling in favour of Gavin and he has done really well but I felt as if Jake had to play today.

“It’s easy to underestimate and say he didn’t have a lot to do but his work was very clean and I thought he was very assured. I thought he complimented the rest of the guys very well in a strong defensive performance and his distribution was excellent.”

Rochdale are bottom of League One and four points adrift of safety, although Bazunu, on loan from Manchester City, has emerged with plenty of credit for his performances.

The club last week apologised to fans after not informing them of a contract extension for Barry-Murphy, son of Cork GAA legend Jimmy.

The manager signed a one-year extension in December but the club's poor run of form led the board to delay releasing a statement until the news emerged in March.

There have been some signs of hope in that relegation battle with Rochdale taking five points from their last four games against promotion contenders Lincoln, Peterborough, Portsmouth, and Ipswich.

The club features a wealth of Irish talent, with captain Eoghan O'Connell, Jimmy Keohane, Conor Shaughnessy, and Conor Grant starting on Monday, and Stephen Dooley coming off the bench, while Paul McShane was also rested after a run of starts.