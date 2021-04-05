Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool not on a 'revenge tour' against Real Madrid for 2018 defeat

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not be hell-bent on revenge against Real Madrid on Tuesday night for their Champions League final defeat in 2018.

The Merseyside club were well in the game in Kiev when Mo Salah was forced off after only half an hour with a painful shoulder injury following a challenge by Sergio Ramos that went unpunished before losing 3-1 thanks to two calamitous mistakes by goalkeeper Loris Karius and a wonder goal by Gareth Bale.

The two teams face each other for the first time since that controversial night in the first leg of the quarter-final with Klopp admitting he was livid with Ramos at the time - and for some time afterwards - but says time has been a healer.

There is some poetic justice though because the vastly experienced Ramos - a renowned master of football's dark arts - is out of both legs with an injury which should certainly ease the task Liverpool are facing.

"We are not on a revenge tour here," said Klopp after arriving in Madrid on Monday night. "Nights like that you try everything to win a game, you lose it, and you meet the opponent again one day. Sometimes it is close enough - a week or two weeks later - and you can have this kind of emotion still in you.

"It has nothing to do with 2018, but when we got the draw and it was the first time we played Real Madrid since then of course I remembered the game. I said after the game that if someone asked me in a press conference a week or a month later if I would invite Sergio Ramos to my 60th birthday I would have said 'no'.

Now I would think about it again. He is a great footballer, but I didn’t like what happened that night. It was a strange night for us, but it’s long ago and I cannot get that feeling, that anger, back.

"We know we were good that night but 25 minutes of being really good in a final was never enough. And no-one is interested, when they look back in 10-15 years, how we played the first 25 minutes. With Mo we were good in the game, that's true, and after that, we were not that good anymore and Real came up and started dominating. It was a different time. We were in a different place. Since then a lot of things happened.

“I don't believe too much in revenge. My motivation is the highest level because it is the Champions League and we want to get to the next round.”

Real Madrd's Sergio Ramos stands over Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after a challenge during the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final in Kiev.

Liverpool will go into the game in the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano - Real's home ground as the Bernabeu is being re-built - in far better form and confidence than a month ago when it looked like they would need to win the Champions League to ensure they qualified for the competition next season.

Since then, they have won their last three games, without conceding a goal, either side of the international break, including their best performance for months in the 3-0 win at Arsenal on Saturday. Coupled with the defeats for both Chelsea and Leicester the same day, it leaves them only two points off the top four with eight games to play.

But the Champions League offers them their only chance of silverware after their mid-season collapse and given their pedigree in Europe - plus the unpredictability of the campaign - it would surprise no-one if Liverpool reached the final, although they will have to overcome Chelsea or Porto in the semi-final if they dispose of Real while holders Bayern Munich, quadruple-chasing Manchester City, or PSG could be potential final opponents.

Klopp clearly feels the two legs against Real are a great opportunity to underline that his team are back to their best after an inexplicable mid-season slump - including six successive Anfield defeats for the first time in the club's history - wrecked their Premier League title defence.

"We feel in quite a good moment," he added. "We had good games before the international break and came out with a really good game after the break and now we hope we can keep that momentum obviously.

“That would be very helpful because we need to play a really good game tomorrow otherwise we don't have a chance. In a strange and difficult season for us, we want to show how good we are and if we are better than Real or not. But if somebody knows how to win the Champions League then it is Real Madrid. They are outstanding."

After using 20 different centre-back partnerships this season because of their injury problems, Liverpool appear to have finally found some stability in that vital department.

Despite their relative inexperience, Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak have kept shut-outs in all four of their starts together but this will be their biggest test yet, especially as Karim Benzema is enjoying something of an Indian summer in his career.

So far the France striker has scored 24 goals in all competitions with 12 of them coming in his last 12 appearances. Liverpool won't need reminding that he has netted in all three of his appearances for Real against the club.

But crucial to Liverpool's improved defending has been the return of Fabinho to his midfield anchor role, after a spell as an emergency central defender. Although he performed commendably in the back four - with a variety of partners - his ball-winning ability and authority were sorely missed in front of the back four.

No wonder he has been called the "lighthouse" by Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders.

Klopp could decide to play in-form Diogo Jota instead of Roberto Firmino. The Portugal striker has hit the ground running since his return from injury with five goals for club and country which have taken him to a personal best tally of 18.

Like Liverpool, Real are back in the groove after an indifferent start to the season. They are unbeaten in their last 11 games with boss Zinedine Zidane also saying: "We are in a good moment."

This is a critical 10 days for Real because the two legs with Liverpool sandwich Saturday's Clasico with Barcelona as both clubs still harbour hopes of overhauling leaders Atletico Madrid in the title chase.

Surprisingly, considering their long and successful histories in Europe, this will only be the seventh time the two clubs have met. The previous six encounters resulted in three wins each, including a win for Liverpool in the 1981 final and that victory for Real in that 2018 final.

Eden Hazard, who has endured a nightmare since his £150m move from Chelsea in 2019, could be back on the bench after missing eight of the last nine games.

Probable Liverpool team (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Jota, Mane.