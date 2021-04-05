Danger Here: 'Arsenal are victims of their own downfall'

BIT OF MAGIC

Lee Hendrie offers faint praise

“He’s a very special player who certainly can turn something into nothing.”

DEAF EAR

Sam Matterface suspects there are officials out there who have heard enough:

“He’s adjusting his communication pack to make sure he can stay incommunicado.”

SETTING THE BAR

Brian Dutton won’t budge on his minimum standards:

“There’s plenty of depth there but we need characters who will give 110% to Walsall football club. If people are giving 109% then they are no good to me.”

PEASHOOTER

Mickey Quinn on Joelinton.

“He couldn’t hit a barn door with a pea.”

TUMBLING DOWN

Steve Bower and Arsenal trip up:

“Arsenal have done it again. Victims of their own downfall.”

CAPITALISM OF THE WEEK

You can now buy a Subbuteo VAR monitor with “VAR official, referee, VAR board and two linesmen.”

CONVINCING HIMSELF

Steve Bruce is under no delusions:

“All this nonsense about the spirit in the camp… I had deluded to it before the game.”

WIND-ASSISTED

Kevin Doyle wanted Ireland’s midfielders not just to hold their positions, but to make...

“....butt-gusting runs”.

NO EFFS GIVEN

George Hamilton showed refreshing lack of concern for the audible swearing on the pitch during Rovers-Dundalk Friday night, with none of the customary apologies. But the LOITV co-commentator on Cabinteely-Cork City put it perfectly:

“You can hear the players on the pitch speaking their truth.”

LAW UNTO THEMSELVES

Eddie Butler made his case:

“The tactic of Wales not to kick the ball has to be used judicially.”

OPERATION EVACUATION

Jill Douglas wants a complete clearout:

“Italy have been their own worst enema.”

STAT OF THE WEEK

Courtesy of Brian Kerr: “Luxembourg have won the Eurovision five times.”

LUCK CHANGING?

It wasn’t, as we know, a vintage international window for Stephen Kenny, but it should be pointed out that in the second half against Qatar, Ireland survived a George ‘danger here’.

MAKING THINGS WORSE

Of course, against Luxembourg, Ireland didn’t survive one of George’s infamous feelings, around eight minutes from time:

“An awful empty feeling beginning to develop that this might not develop beyond 0-0.”

SUMMARY OF THE WEEK

Cue George’s wrap-up: “The sky over Dublin 4 weeps tears of pain.”

NUMBERS GAME

Heard during the rugby:

“It’s a 15-man game and we’re doing to need all 23.”

CALLING TIME

Paul Coyte’s red herring:

“Carl Frampton said the champion Jamel Herring’s decision to arrive in Dubai only a week after the world title fight is absolutely a mistake.”

IT’S A START

Stuart Pearce knows a better way:

“If you’re going to be effective in major tournaments you can’t just outscore the opposition.”

WORD OF THE WEEK

Steve Harmison on Newcastle:

“It enhances the Premier League rather than dehances it...”

TURN OF PACE

John Jackson celebrates some incredible movement:

“Wales snatched a late win thanks to a pinpoint cross and accurate header from Dan James.”

