Danger Here: 'Arsenal are victims of their own downfall'

Lee Hendrie offers faint praise
“He’s a very special player who certainly can turn something into nothing.”
Sam Matterface suspects there are officials out there who have heard enough:
“He’s adjusting his communication pack to make sure he can stay incommunicado.”
Brian Dutton won’t budge on his minimum standards:
“There’s plenty of depth there but we need characters who will give 110% to Walsall football club. If people are giving 109% then they are no good to me.”
Mickey Quinn on Joelinton.
“He couldn’t hit a barn door with a pea.”
Steve Bower and Arsenal trip up:
“Arsenal have done it again. Victims of their own downfall.”
You can now buy a Subbuteo VAR monitor with “VAR official, referee, VAR board and two linesmen.”
Steve Bruce is under no delusions:
“All this nonsense about the spirit in the camp… I had deluded to it before the game.”
Kevin Doyle wanted Ireland’s midfielders not just to hold their positions, but to make...
“....butt-gusting runs”.
George Hamilton showed refreshing lack of concern for the audible swearing on the pitch during Rovers-Dundalk Friday night, with none of the customary apologies. But the LOITV co-commentator on Cabinteely-Cork City put it perfectly:
“You can hear the players on the pitch speaking their truth.”
Eddie Butler made his case:
“The tactic of Wales not to kick the ball has to be used judicially.”
Jill Douglas wants a complete clearout:
“Italy have been their own worst enema.”
Courtesy of Brian Kerr: “Luxembourg have won the Eurovision five times.”
It wasn’t, as we know, a vintage international window for Stephen Kenny, but it should be pointed out that in the second half against Qatar, Ireland survived a George ‘danger here’.
Of course, against Luxembourg, Ireland didn’t survive one of George’s infamous feelings, around eight minutes from time:
“An awful empty feeling beginning to develop that this might not develop beyond 0-0.”
Cue George’s wrap-up: “The sky over Dublin 4 weeps tears of pain.”
Heard during the rugby:
“It’s a 15-man game and we’re doing to need all 23.”
Paul Coyte’s red herring:
“Carl Frampton said the champion Jamel Herring’s decision to arrive in Dubai only a week after the world title fight is absolutely a mistake.”
Stuart Pearce knows a better way:
“If you’re going to be effective in major tournaments you can’t just outscore the opposition.”
Steve Harmison on Newcastle:
“It enhances the Premier League rather than dehances it...”
John Jackson celebrates some incredible movement:
“Wales snatched a late win thanks to a pinpoint cross and accurate header from Dan James.”