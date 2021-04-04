Mouctar Diakhaby leads Valencia players off pitch following alleged racist abuse

Mouctar Diakhaby led Valencia’s players off the pitch following an alleged incident of racist abuse (Mark Kerton/PA)

Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 19:15
PA

Valencia’s players left the pitch in protest during their LaLiga match at Cadiz after a racist comment was allegedly made to defender Mouctar Diakhaby.

Diakhaby reacted furiously following a clash with Cadiz defender Cala during the first half of the match at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza.

After remonstrating with the referee, Diakhaby led Valencia’s players off the pitch.

They subsequently decided to come back and continue the match, with the east coast club tweeting: “NO TO RACISM. The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind.

“We offer our complete backing to @Diakhaby_5. The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his team-mates return to the pitch. WE SUPPORT YOU MOUCTAR.”

Diakhaby did not return, with Hugo Guillamon coming on in his place, but Cala remained in the Cadiz line-up.

