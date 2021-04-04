Vera Pauw: Nobody cares about countries like Ireland

Vera Pauw intends contacting FIFA to lodge her concerns about what she feels are misplaced priorities that will “kill the game”.

The experienced manager is aghast that an emphasis on the club game will only further diminish the prospects of small countries such as Ireland from making a breakthrough on the international stage.

Having missed out on reaching a Euro play-off from her first campaign at the helm, the Dutchwoman is preparing for the World Cup qualifiers which start in September.

Ireland have two friendlies — at home to Denmark on Thursday and away against Belgium next Sunday — before the third-seeded side discover their opposition in the draw on April 30.

Pauw feels middle-ranked nations are being increasingly marginalised by governing bodies.

She also fears it could be detrimental to the domestic game, with talent likely to follow the golden trail of an expanded Champions League.

“Fifa and Uefa are pushing more time for club football, meaning the international windows in January and May are gone,” Pauw explained.

“August was already taken out, so six international games for development are now gone. Removing these shows that nobody cares about the second-tier countries like Ireland.

“That’s not a problem for the top nations because their players operate at the highest level and in the Champions League.

“We need our players to experience the international pressure that the best players are used to every week. Otherwise, the leading countries will run away from the second tier and it will kill our game. I’m going to contact Fifa about it.”

Pauw couldn’t find room in her final 24-player squad for Saoirse Noonan, despite watching the Shelbourne forward bag a brace in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over former club Cork City.

“I’ve discussed with Saoirse her development path and where she needs to improve,” said the manager.

“People might say ‘she is doing very well in the league of Ireland’ but you need to compare her to others available for her position. She has lots of competition there.”

That competition will increase if young strikers Aoife Colvill and Emily Murphy opt to declare after training with the squad this week.

Australian-born Colvill was part of the Glasgow City squad that reached last season’s Champions League quarter-final while 18-year-old Murphy is currently on loan from Chelsea to Brighton and Hove Albion. She has represented England at youth level.

Pauw said: “You can only choose for a country if you know the atmosphere. We need to see them and they need to feel that atmosphere before they choose.”

IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Birmingham City), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge).