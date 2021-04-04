Pep Guardiola may yet need the old Sergio Aguero back for Champions League challenge

If Pep Guardiola began the official farewells to the glorious past of his football club in Leicester on Saturday evening, then Tuesday could well bring him face to face with its future.

Just days after announcing he will leave the club at the end of the season, Sergio Aguero, the man who has done as much as any other individual to catapult Manchester City to the pinnacle of the domestic game, turned in a lacklustre display that proved one great sporting truism. Time waits for no man, not even one who has scored well over 250 goals for the club in a decade of record-breaking exploits at the Etihad.

Aguero looked every bit his 32 years — not surprising given the abuse his body has taken from opposition defenders down the years and his more recent battles against Covid and niggling injuries — and there must be serious doubts whether the peerless Argentinian will have any serious role to play as Guardiola chases an unprecedented quadruple over the season’s concluding eight weeks.

That, probably, does not matter this season as City proved by barely breaking sweat in sweeping aside Leicester, supposedly the third-best team in English football, 2-0, with second-half goals from Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus, once earmarked as the man to replace Aguero.

City’s superiority over all domestic opposition is so absolute that the title is assured and only Chelsea, in an FA Cup semi-final, and Tottenham in the Carabao Cup Final, currently stand between Guardiola and a second domestic treble in the last three years.

But Europe? The Champions League is a different matter, a competition in which Guardiola may find he needs a striker of Aguero’s natural predatory instincts, which makes Tuesday’s quarter-final first leg visit of Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad all the more intriguing.

The intrigue lies not in any sporting sense — after all, a Dortmund side in fifth, 11 points off the top of the Bundesliga is hardly likely to offer City a realistic challenge over two legs.

The real fascination in this tie lies in the focus on the German club’s Erling Haaland, the phenomenal Norwegian striker with 39 goals to his name for club and country this season and who is expected to leave the club this summer, especially now Champions League qualification looks unlikely for Borussia.

On Friday, Guardiola insisted City will not be in the market for the 20-year-old, at the current £154 million asking price, claiming his club and their Abu Dhabi ownership do not have the necessary finances for such an investment.

It was a claim that looked a little hollow at the King Power Stadium as Guardiola fielded a starting XI that cost £523m in transfer fees, with a further £266m on the bench. In that context, if City were prepared to sanction a £50m outlay for seldom-used left-back Mendy, then three-times that for the world’s best striker seems reasonable.

But, regardless of the machinations behind the scenes and the potential problem of Guardiola having to deal, even indirectly, with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola, with whom he has “history,” the Dortmund games will be fascinating on many levels.

“If one person in Manchester knows Borussia Dortmund, it’s me,” said Guardiola.

“The culture of this club, for the way they play, I will not find one single player from Borussia Dortmund without quality. They spent a lot of money for young, young players and they paid a lot of money for the agents to bring these players there because they have incredible quality. Incredible.

“And maybe they didn’t find the consistency this season in the Bundesliga to be winning, winning, winning, but for one game, or two games, they are able to do anything.

“So I have incredible respect for what Borussia Dortmund has done and I know the quality.

“Our players don’t know it yet because we haven’t spoken to them about it yet but we will prepare like we did for this game.”

That preparation will again undoubtedly involve massive rotation — look for an average of six changes for every game between now and season’s end — and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, Guardiola’s best non-defender this season, can expect to start against his old club.

“I know players want to play every day, but they can’t,” said Guardiola. “If you don’t rotate, you can’t compete in all competitions. But I know, if we win, I’m a genius; if we lose, people say, ‘Why did you rotate? You should have played your normal players!”

On current form, losing is not something Guardiola will have to be concerned about over the last two months of this campaign.

LEICESTER (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel 5; Amartey 5, Evans 6, Fofana 6; Albrighton 5 (Pereira 71, 5), Ndidi 6 (N Mendy 83), Tielemans 7, Castagne 6; Perez 7; Iheanacho 5 (Maddison 71, 6), Vardy 7.

MAN CITY (4-1-2-3): Ederson 7; Walker 7, Dias 7, Laporte 7, Mendy 8; Fernandinho 8; De Bruyne 9 (Foden 88), Rodri 7; Mahrez 7 (Torres 78, 6), Aguero 5 (Sterling 62, 7), Jesus 7.

Referee: Anthony Taylor 6.