Terrace Talk: Liverpool - We might yet salvage something from this season

Liverpool may salvage something from this debacle of a season after all. Stranger things have happened, though not that much stranger.

So how’s everyone been keeping? It feels like months since I last pestered you. Internationals and TV meddling have kept us apart. I’ve been passing the time with films, whiskey, and cigs. If the virus don’t get me…

It’s particularly irksome to sit around waiting for everybody to return fit from international duty. England’s curiously good fortune with easy draws continues, with Albania, Andorra, and San Marino blocking their path — like a sandcastle blocks a tsunami. What on earth’s the point?

Or is that a tender spot after Luxembourg? I understand ‘we’ are a big television market, maybe the biggest (i.e., richest) but recent tournaments have played fast and loose with the pretence such draws are accidental.

One red advantage was Southgate turning his nose up at Trent. Win-win for Klopp there; no threat of the England jinx inflicting another injury on us, while everyone’s bezzy mate Jurgen gets to play big bro’ and dole out obligatory, consolatory hugs.

Southgate was a defender and maybe just wonders what a lot of us wondered over recent seasons; how good is Alexander-Arnold really, when he’s asked to put his back against the wall? Rampaging down our wing all game serves Klopp well, but it’s not a shock if others don’t share our delight.

He was on fine crossing form on Saturday, anyhow, so the response was swift. Southgate kicks his arse, Klopp kisses it better.

Jota got back in the swing with Portugal, following the winner at Wolves. He’s been a big miss.

Typically, we drew Real Madrid in the Champions League. What would’ve been a fabulous night baiting Ramos comes to naught. He’s supposed to be out, injured, but believe that when you see it.

Fabinho’s back in midfield, and although I’m nobody to tell Klopp “told you so”, what a difference he’s made, especially against Leipzig.

There are worse places to get back into domestic drudgery than the Emirates. Not many, though. What an odd fish they are.

Cracking results, embarrassing pratfalls, a glorious comeback against West Ham necessitated by a shocking start.

Klopp’s selection would be interesting, especially after Chelsea/Leicester lapses. Did he really believe top four was possible, or would all the eggs go in one Euro-basket?

I’m still checking the gap with Fulham, in case, so don’t rely on my judgement. Maybe a defeatist outlook, in keeping with such a mortifying year in so many ways. The title’s given us a soothing balm to heal all wounds. Though not indifferent to our situation it’s only worth fretting when we get everybody back and still can’t reach the incredible heights of recent seasons.

I’ve seen Arteta described as the sorcerer’s apprentice; there’s a Mickey Mouse joke there somewhere. If I remember the film rightly, didn’t he make an almighty mess of things and need the sorcerer to fix it?

Unless Arsenal find a billion down the back of the sofa, Guardiola won’t be riding to the rescue any time soon.

We therefore had two teams capable of absolutely anything on any given day. Hard to predict at the best of times.

More Jota goals, another clean sheet for Phillips and Kabak, three wins away from Hoodoo-field. Perfect.

It wasn’t all plain sailing. I joked on Twitter about putting clocks back an hour to avoid watching Liverpool first halves. Gallows humour perhaps, since the statistics are frightening.

With Becker’s muzzie and the ref’s knife & fork haircut, hirsute matters provided all the entertainment until my boy Jota arrived.

You can see the logic; jetlag, game time, Firmino’s three weeks off, but I do wonder how much longer Klopp can delay the inevitable? Not that Mane fared much better.In the end we strolled, and top four doesn’t seem as outlandish as it did a month back. We should have these breaks more often.