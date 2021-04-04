Rangers and Celtic on course for Scottish Cup fourth round clash

Whoever wins the likely Old Firm derby in the fourth round will play St Johnstone or Clyde
Celtic could play Rangers in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 15:39
Jonathan Veal

Rangers and Celtic are on course to meet in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

The Scottish Premiership champions will host their Old Firm rivals providing they can get past Cove Rangers in their third-round tie later on Sunday.

The two clubs last met in this competition in 2017 when the Hoops won 2-0 in the semi-final and they are the current reigning champions.

There is an all Scottish Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Livingston while Hibernian will visit Stranraer if they can get past Queen of the South in the third round.

Elsewhere, Forfar host Dundee United, Kilmarnock take on Montrose, Motherwell are paired against Greenock Morton, St Johnstone welcome Clyde and Inverness travel to St Mirren.

The fourth round ties will be played on the weekend of April 17.

The quarter-final draw was also made.

Whoever wins the likely Old Firm derby in the fourth round will play St Johnstone or Clyde, while Aberdeen or Livingston await the winner of Forfar versus Dundee United.

Stranraer or Queen of the South/Hibs visit Motherwell or Greenock Morton while Kilmarnock or Montrose play the winner of St Mirren and Inverness.

