Southampton storm back to end relegation fears

Southampton rebounded from being two goals down inside half an hour to pull 10 points clear of the relegation zone with an ultimately convincing win over Burnley.

Saints striker Danny Ings returned from a month-long injury absence to start the Premier League game.

The England international had been sidelined since suffering a leg problem at Sheffield United on March 6, while Theo Walcott was also restored to Ralph Hasenhuttl's starting XI following a thigh issue.

Burnley arrived at St Mary's locked on 33 points with their hosts.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche named an unchanged starting line-up following the 2-1 win at Everton three weeks ago.

Burnley edged 1-0 in front in the 12th minute following a penalty from Chris Wood.

Play continued for a while after Kyle Walker-Peters' challenge on Erik Pieters before VAR intervention prompted referee Andre Marriner to watch the incident on a pitch-side monitor and award a spot-kick.

Southampton's task became more difficult just 28 minutes in as Matej Vydra doubled Burnley's lead to 2-0.

Wood beat Jan Bednarek in the air following Ben Mee's long ball forward, allowing the unmarked Vydra to lash home past Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster from the edge of the box.

Southampton quickly hit back and halved the deficit through Stuart Armstrong.

The Scotland midfielder fired into the bottom left corner from just inside the D after Ings flicked a James Ward-Prowse pass into his path.

Saints levelled at 2-2 four minutes before the break courtesy of the fit-again Ings.

The striker seized on a mistake by Mee to race on to Walker-Peters' hopeful ball forward and then cut inside James Tarkowski to slot through the legs of Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

Southampton completed the turnaround in the 66th minute following a prolonged period of pressure.

Nathan Redmond volleyed in Walcott's cross to put Saints 3-2 ahead after Nick Pope superbly saved from Ings.

Ward-Prowse earlier rattled the underside of the crossbar, while Armstrong and Walcott also threatened.