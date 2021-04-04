Vera Pauw not afraid to lose and learn in upcoming friendlies

Ireland women’s manager Vera Pauw insists she won’t mind losing friendlies against Denmark and Belgium once it prepares her squad for the World Cup qualification campaign.

Although the Dutchwoman was appointed in September 2019, Covid-19 travel problems mean that Thursday’s visit of the Danes to Tallaght Stadium marks her first friendly. Her 24-player squad will then travel to face Belgium next Sunday.

Unlike Ireland, both opponents have qualified for next year’s European Championship finals.

Yet Pauw insists the stern competition is necessary to familiarise her players with the standard they can expect in the next campaign kicking off in September.

Ireland are among the third seeds in the World Cup draw to be held on April 30.

Pauw even considered an offer from Brazil for a friendly, one that ultimately perished due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“You can only develop and take risks in friendlies, not in qualifiers,” said Pauw this morning ahead of her squad assembling later today.

“We had planned to use last month’s window for a friendly against Northern Ireland but it got called off at the last minute. England would not allow us to travel in.

“It is not the case anymore that Ireland is seen as a country that needs to travel. Brazil contacted us because the coach wanted to play us in Ireland. That was because of our style and play; we are getting a status internationally.

“That’s the same for Denmark. We asked them to come here. I wanted a fixture here against a top team but one we can also build up the play under high pressure.

“The Belgium game came a bit later. We could get lower-ranked teams but I decided to take the chance and play Belgium.

“We can lose both games, because Denmark are 13 and Belgium are 17 in the world whereas we are 32, but I don’t fear losing at this point. In this stage, we need to learn.

“We can judge the players that have never played for me under high pressure. There will be more of them involved against Belgium.”

Definitely unavailable from the provisional squad picked are injury victims Megan Campbell, Clare Shine and Leanne Kiernan.

Julie-Ann Russell and Nicole Douglas were unable to travel from Australia and America respectively while this window clashes with university exams for defender Harriet Scott.

Within a few days of the expanded squad being announced, goalkeeper Niamh Reid-Burke confirmed her retirement from international football after just five caps.

Pauw played three goalkeepers — Marie Hourihan, Courtney Brosnan and Grace Moloney — over the last Euro campaign and says that a decision on her first-choice for the competitive series will be made soon.

“Grace played in the last game against Germany and Marie was not the first-choice then,” she explained.

“We’ll see this week. We want to make a choice and have stability in the goalkeeping situation.”

Pauw took in two Women's National League games on Saturday as she ran the rule over prospects for her squad, first travelling to Cork for Shels' visit to Turner's Cross, then watching DLR Waves play Wexford Youths at the UCD Bowl in Belfield.

International friendlies (both 6.30pm): Thursday, April 8: Ireland v Denmark, Tallaght Stadium Sunday, April 11: Belgium v Ireland, King Baudouin Stadium.