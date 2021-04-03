Diogo Jota shoots Liverpool past miserable Arsenal and back into Champions League contention

Liverpool, who move ominously into fifth place, were good value for their win as Arsenal seemed content to play for a draw, or snatch a goal on the break
Diogo Jota shoots Liverpool past miserable Arsenal and back into Champions League contention

Diogo Jota scores Liverpool's first goal at The Emirates Stadium. Photo: Catherine Ivill/PA

Sat, 03 Apr, 2021 - 21:57
Nick Callow

Arsenal 0 Liverpool 3

Diogo Jota came off the bench to score twice and shoot Liverpool firmly back into Champions League contention against a miserable Arsenal side.

Mikel Arteta's men have now lost 12 matches – a Premier League low for the club who now have only the Europa League as an outside chance for any success.

Liverpool, who move ominously into fifth place, were good value for their win as Arsenal seemed content to play for a draw, or snatch a goal on the break.

But it was only after Portugal star Jota, rested after his international efforts in midweek, came on with half an hour to go that Jurgen Klopp's men got their reward.

First, he headed in from a brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold cross just three minutes after entering the action.

Mo Salah then took advantage of a Gabriel error in the Arsenal defence to double the lead just four minutes later.

Liverpool's third and Jota's second came in the 81st minute after some swift passing involving Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and Sadio Mane.

Arsenal: Leno 6, Chambers 6, Holding 6, Gabriel 6, Tierney 6 (Soares 45), Partey 5, Ceballos 4 (Elneny 57), Pepe 5, Odegaard 6, Aubameyang 5 (Martinelli 78), Lacazette 6. Subs: Ryan, Bellerin, Cedric, Mari, Nelson, Willian, Nketiah.

Liverpool: Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 7, Kabak 6 (Williams 84), Phillips 6, Robertson 7; Fabinho 8, Milner 6, Thiago 6; Salah, Firmino 6 (Wijnaldum 78), Mane 6. Subs: Adrian, Williams, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Keita, Jones.

Ref: Stuart Attwell 6

More in this section

Celtic v Falkirk - Scottish Cup - Third Round - Celtic Park Celtic eventually wear down Falkirk to progress in the Scottish Cup
Drogheda United v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Drogheda United peg back table-toppers Finn Harps
Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Stamford Bridge West Brom report racist abuse to police after Callum Robinson is targeted
Cobh Ramblers v UCD - SSE Airtricity League First Division

Liam Kerrigan fires UCD to four-goal victory over Cobh Ramblers

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up