Diogo Jota shoots Liverpool past miserable Arsenal and back into Champions League contention

Arsenal 0 Liverpool 3

Diogo Jota came off the bench to score twice and shoot Liverpool firmly back into Champions League contention against a miserable Arsenal side.

Mikel Arteta's men have now lost 12 matches – a Premier League low for the club who now have only the Europa League as an outside chance for any success.

Liverpool, who move ominously into fifth place, were good value for their win as Arsenal seemed content to play for a draw, or snatch a goal on the break.

But it was only after Portugal star Jota, rested after his international efforts in midweek, came on with half an hour to go that Jurgen Klopp's men got their reward.

First, he headed in from a brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold cross just three minutes after entering the action.

Mo Salah then took advantage of a Gabriel error in the Arsenal defence to double the lead just four minutes later.

Liverpool's third and Jota's second came in the 81st minute after some swift passing involving Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and Sadio Mane.

Arsenal: Leno 6, Chambers 6, Holding 6, Gabriel 6, Tierney 6 (Soares 45), Partey 5, Ceballos 4 (Elneny 57), Pepe 5, Odegaard 6, Aubameyang 5 (Martinelli 78), Lacazette 6. Subs: Ryan, Bellerin, Cedric, Mari, Nelson, Willian, Nketiah.

Liverpool: Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 7, Kabak 6 (Williams 84), Phillips 6, Robertson 7; Fabinho 8, Milner 6, Thiago 6; Salah, Firmino 6 (Wijnaldum 78), Mane 6. Subs: Adrian, Williams, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Keita, Jones.

Ref: Stuart Attwell 6