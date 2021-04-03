West Brom report racist abuse to police after Callum Robinson is targeted

The Ireland international posted a screenshot of the offensive messages he received on Instagram after his starring role against Chelsea
Callum Robinson was racially abused after scoring twice against Chelsea (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Sat, 03 Apr, 2021 - 21:23
Andy Hampson

West Brom’s Callum Robinson has been subjected to racial abuse online following his starring role in his side’s victory at Chelsea on Saturday.

Albion have confirmed the matter has been reported to police.

Robinson posted a screenshot of the offensive messages he received on Instagram after the Baggies’ Premier League success at Stamford Bridge.

The incident came after Robinson’s superb performance at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

The 26-year-old had scored twice as relegation-threatened West Brom pulled off a stunning 5-2 win over the fourth-placed Londoners.

A statement from the club read: “West Bromwich Albion have contacted West Midlands Police to report racist social media posts directed at Callum Robinson following Saturday’s 5-2 win over Chelsea.

Read More

Callum Robinson nets twice as West Brom blast five past Tuchel's 10-man Chelsea

“The despicable Instagram posts were sent in reply to the Republic of Ireland international after he scored twice in a memorable team performance at Stamford Bridge.

“The club is appalled by the messages and will offer Callum the help and support he may require in response to the incident.

“Albion will continue to confront all forms of discrimination and will assist the authorities with their inquiries, seeking the toughest available legal punishment.

“It is deeply disturbing that scoring two goals in a football match can provoke a reaction of this kind. There is No Room For Racism. Anywhere. Challenge it, report it, change it.”

Robinson is the latest in a long line of footballers to be abused on social media, including Marcus Rashford, Reece James, Baggies team-mate Romaine Sawyers, and fellow Ireland international James McClean.

