Drogheda United peg back table-toppers Finn Harps

DROGHEDA UNITED 1 (Mark Doyle 62) FINN HARPS 1 (Karl O’Sullivan 56)

Surprise packets Finn Harps remain at the top of the League of Ireland table despite being pegged back by gritty Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park tonight.

Karl O’Sullivan’s superb volley on 56 minutes looked likely to set Ollie Horgan’s side up for a third straight victory of the season but Mark Doyle pounced within six minutes to equalise and give newly promoted Drogs a four-point haul from their opening three matches.

These sides have been used to battling it out at the bottom of the Premier and top of the First Division over the past decade. Harps, however, lost their strugglers status in the past fortnight by beating the second and third-placed sides from last season, Bohemians and Dundalk.

Horgan stuck with the winning side for their return to Louth and O’Sullivan went close to an early breakthrough by flashing a 20-yard volley over the crossbar. Adam Foley, the scorer of all three goals for the Donegal side thus far, was also denied by David Odumosu from another chance.

Horgan has maximised the resources at his disposal and makes no apology for relying on the menacing throw-ins from his defenders.

They managed to nudge ahead from one when David Webster’s delivery was only half-cleared to the edge of the penalty area where O’Sullivan was positioned to unleash a drive which sunk into Odumosu’s bottom corner.

Dogged Drogs didn’t take long to restore parity and it was no surprise to see wing-back James Brown to the fore.

Substitute Darragh Markey was just into the fray in place of captain Jake Hyland when he was involved with Ronan Murray in releasing Brown into the box, who squared for the unmarked Doyle to tap in from close range.

Horgan was left fuming seven minutes from full-time when referee Adriano Reale failed to award a penalty despite Hugh Douglas hauling down Kosovar Sadiki inside the box but he won’t complain about his side sharing top spot with Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic.

DROGHEDA UTD: D Odumosu; J Brown, D O’Reilly, H Douglas, D Massey, C Kane; G Deegan, J Hyland (D Markey 60), R Murray (L Heeney 74); M Doyle, D Corcoran.

FINN HARPS: M McGinley; E Boyle, D Webster, S McEleney, K Sadiki; W Seymore M Coyle; M Russell, K O’Sullivan (S Boyd 81), B McNamee; A Foley (R Shanley 81).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare)