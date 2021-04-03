Shane Griffin and Oscar Brennan fire Waterford to opening win in Derry

DERRY CITY 1 WATERFORD 2

Waterford won the battle of the early basement sides when recording a hard-earned victory over a struggling Derry City.

And while the Blues will be clearly delighted with their opening victory of the season, they will count themselves fortunate given Derry's domination of the scoring chances which the home side failed to convert.

That said Kevin Sheedy's side battled to the end despite having midfielder Oscar Brennan sent off in the 80th minute, the player having received two yellow cards in as many minutes for over-robust challenges.

For Derry, this defeat will prove a bitter pill to swallow given their domination of the ball, yet they failed to boast the necessary quality in the front line.

That said, Dundalk loanee Will Patching flashed a free-kick just wide of the upright in the 25th minute after Cameron McJannett had been brought down to earth on the edge of the penalty area.

And it got worse for the Candystripes when the visitors broke the deadlock against the run of play with their first serious scoring effort on the half-hour.

Derry midfielder Joe Thompson foolishly impeded James Waite in a dangerous area and Shane Griffin curled a superb shot past the flat-footed Nathan Gartside to move the visitors into the driving seat.

Clearly stunned by the strike, Derry maintained the pressure and on the stroke of half-time, they restored parity.

Another threatening Patching free was delivered into the danger area and the alert McJannett got the telling touch, diverting the ball home from close range.

Following the change of ends, Derry really should have moved ahead but Fitzgerald's downward header failed to hit the target after a superb cross from Jack Malone.

Disaster then struck the hosts when Gartside clearly brought down Waite when inside the penalty area, the keeper challenging for a ball he was never going to win.

Referee Rob Harvey immediately pointed to the spot and Brennan scored at the second attempt after Gartside had blocked the penalty but failed to get to the rebound.

Derry continued to push and Patching squandered a glorious chance to equalise in the 67th minute when his shot from the edge of the area was ballooned over the crossbar.

Waterford then lost the services of Brennan in the 80th minute and in what proved a hectic finish for Derry, Danny Lupano crashed a header off the Waterford crossbar before substitute James Akintunde failed to get his head to an inviting cross from 10 yards.

Derry City - Gartside; Lupano, Toal, McJannett; Malone, Harkin, Thompson (McLaughlin, 85), Fitzgerald (Akintunde, 57), Lafferty; Patching; Parkhouse.

Waterford - Murphy; Power, Evans, Ferguson, Mascoll; Griffin (Oiuwatunmise, 85), Brennan; Waite, O'Reilly, Mutswuguma (Prince, 60); Kavanagh (Murphy, 55).

Referee - Rob Harvey (Dublin).