Manchester City march to victory over disappointing Leicester

Leicester 0 Man City 2

Sergio Aguero started the countdown to his departure from Manchester City with a toothless display but goals from Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus ensured his team marched a step closer to the Premier League title.

In an uninspiring game, Brendan Rodgers’ third-placed side never threatened the runaway league leaders and the only surprise was that it took the visitors nearly an hour to open the scoring.

Kevin de Bruyne set up a shot for former Leicester favourite Riyad Mahrez which was hit straight at keeper Kasper Schmeichel who punched clear. The ball fell for full-back Mendy who had time to steady himself and, with his less-favoured right foot, place an accurate finish into the far corner of the Leicester goal.

With City’s dominance having been almost absolute, one goal looked likely to be sufficient but a second came after 74 minutes following another magnificent defence-splitting pass from De Bruyne.

That set Jesus racing clear who passed on to substitute Raheem Sterling; the England international checking and taking time before returning the pass and allowing the Brazilian to tap into the open goal.

Aguero had been replaced by that point, ending a week in which it was announced that he will leave the Etihad this summer when his contract expires.

But, despite the Argentinian legend looking far below his lethal best of years gone by, City had more than enough in hand to open a 17-point gap at the top of the table.

And it was a sobering reminder of how far City have come since they shockingly lost at home to Leicester, 5-2, in the first meeting between the teams in September.

Fernandinho had an early “goal” ruled out for offside, although Leicester almost took a shock lead in first-half injury time only for Jamie Vardy’s effort also to be disallowed for the same offence.

Among a string of missed chances, Jesus and Mahrez were the two main first half culprits, striking great openings directly at Schmeichel.

Leicester (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel 5; Amartey 5, Evans 6, Fofana 6; Albrighton 5 (Pereira 71, 5), Ndidi 6 (N Mendy 83), Tielemans 7, Castagne 6; Perez 7; Iheanacho 5 (Maddison 71, 6), Vardy 7. Subs (not used): Ward, Choudhury, Praet, Thomas, Daley-Campbell, Suengchitthawon.

Man City (4-1-2-3): Ederson 7; Walker 7, Dias 7, Laporte 7, Mendy 8; Fernandinho 8; De Bruyne 9 (Foden 88), Rodri 7; Mahrez 7 (Torres 78, 6), Aguero 5 (Sterling 62, 7), Jesus 7. Subs (not used): Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Silva, Cancelo, Carson.

Referee: A Taylor 6