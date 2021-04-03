Callum Robinson nets twice as West Brom blast five past Tuchel's 10-man Chelsea

Chelsea crashed to their first defeat under Thomas Tuchel in the most unlikely of circumstances
Callum Robinson celebrates scoring West Bromwich Albion's fifth goal at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Mike Hewitt/PA

Sat, 03 Apr, 2021 - 14:28
Gerry Cox

CHELSEA 2 (Pulisic 27, Mount 70) WEST BROM 5 (Pereira 45+2, 45 +4, Robinson 63, 90+1, Diagne 68) 

Chelsea crashed to their first defeat under Thomas Tuchel in the most unlikely of circumstances as 19th-placed West Bromwich Albion came from behind to win 5-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel's 14-match unbeaten streak came to a spectacular end after Thiago Silva was sent off in the 29th minute for picking up two yellow cards, leaving his team-mates to play for an hour with ten men.

Chelsea looked to be cruising towards a routine victory against Sam Allardyce's relegation strugglers when Christian Pulisic put them ahead in the 27th minute by bundling home the ball from close range after Marcos Alonso's free-kick rebounded off a post.

But Tuchel's plans were thrown into disarray two minutes later when Silva was sent off for a second yellow card, a reckless tackle on Okay Yokuslu on the edge of the penalty area.

West Brom were emboldened against ten-man Chelsea and Matheus Pereira struck twice in first-half stoppage time. First he ran on to goalkeeper Sam Johnstone's long clearance to lob the ball over Edouard Mendy, and two minutes later he drilled a low shot past the keeper to send shockwaves through Stamford Bridge.

Shock turned to incredulity when substitute Callum Robinson made it 3-1 in the 63rd minute with a brilliant volley and Mbaye Diagne added a fourth five minutes later.

And although Mason Mount pulled a goal back for Chelsea with 20 minutes to go, the Blues could find no way back and Robinson, whose five Premier League goals have all come against Chelsea, made it a famous five for the Baggies in stoppage time.

CHELSEA 3-4-3: Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 6, Silva 4, Zouma 6; James 6, Jorginho 6, Kovacic 7, Alonso 6; Ziyech 5 (Christensen 32), Werner 5, Pulisic 6 (Mount 46). 

WBA 3-5-2: Johnstone 7; O'Shea 6 (Ivanovic 24 [Robinson 36]), Bartley 7, Ajayi 7; Furlong 7, Phillips 7 (Livermore 89), Yakuslu 8, Maitland-Niles 8, Townsend 7; Perreira 8, Diagne 8.

Ref: D Coote

