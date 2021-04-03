SIPTU disappointment over FAI's lack of engagement

SIPTU have hit out at new FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill, claiming their members are “insulted” by a lack of engagement on issues they’ve highlighted.

FAI staff are still awaiting 75% of the portion of wages they deferred between April and November owing to the impact of the pandemic on the company’s cash flow.

The unionised staff are also aggrieved that during this period the association embarked on a major recruitment drive.

However Hill has insisted the FAI are not compelled to consult with SIPTU.

“There is no agreement in place to formally recognise SIPTU for any form of “collective bargaining” purposes and, as such, the association is not obliged to consult or negotiate on any matters with your organisation,” he said in an email to SIPTU organiser Martin O’Rourke.

“Therefore, any engagements I have had with you as chief executive have been on a goodwill basis in the interest of courtesy and cordial relations.”

Mr O'Rourke has today issued a statement, stating: “Since the appointment of a new chief executive in November 2020, our constructive relationship has unfortunately deteriorated.

"Our members believe this sudden change of tact is not good for the development of staff or football in Ireland.

“SIPTU members have consistently worked in innovative ways with the FAI in the past and were to the fore in securing essential funding to keep the organisation afloat during very difficult times in 2019.

“Our members believe that such a statement from the new chief executive is extremely disappointed and an insult to loyal staff who only have the interests of the beautiful game at heart.”

SIPTU want the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to adjudicate on the stand-off.

However, Hill stated: “For the avoidance of any doubt, we do not see merit in referring the matter to the WRC who will of course in the first instance ask what discussions have been held locally on this or any matter and we are comfortable with the process we have undertaken.”