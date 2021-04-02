Danny Mandroiu makes his mark against Dundalk as Shamrock Rovers extend unbeaten league run to 25

Shamrock Rovers returned to winning ways with an entertaining 2-1 win over Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium.

Goals in either half from Danny Mandroiu, his first for the club, and Dylan Watts saw Rovers stretch their unbeaten league run to 25 games.

Patrick Hoban pulled one back in the dying minutes to set up a grandstand finish, but Rovers were able to close the game out for their first win of the season.

The last time these sides met here in the league, 7,000 fans were treated to a feast of goals. The Lilywhites' Jordan Flores went viral with a Puskas Award-nominated screamer, while Jack Byrne had the last laugh with a fine solo winner.

Both of those players are no more of this league - Flores having joined Hull City and Byrne gone to Apoel in Cyprus - but their replacements stepped up to the mark in front of the watching Stephen Kenny.

Mandroiu's strike ten minutes before the break wasn't quite in Puskas territory but it capped in a fine performance that saw him set up the clincher for Watts.

The visitors more than played their part in the entertainment after a sluggish first half, perhaps explained by losing talisman Brian Gartland to what looked a serious injury after only a minute. The defender seemed to twist his knee awkwardly and left the field on a stretcher, to be replaced by Greg Sloggett.

The first chance of the game fell to Rovers' midfielder, Chris McCann, as he saw a well-hit shot tipped over the bar by Alessio Abibi.

A better chance fell to Hoban moments later as he was picked out in the centre by Michael Duffy, but he couldn't force the ball home.

Captain Ronan Finn saw a furious drive saved by Abibi and Sean Hoare headed wide as the half-hour approached.

Aaron Greene saw his cross-shot flash across the face of goal shortly afterwards as the home side pressed for the opener.

It dutifully arrived in the form of Mandroiu, the playmaker picking up the ball in space 25 yards out and, with nobody closing him down, sending a sweet strike into the corner past a helpless Abibi.

It should have been two within a minute of the restart as Mandroiu ran through on goal before teeing up Greene, however the striker was deemed to have erred offside.

Dundalk went close through Ole Erik Midtskogen and Duffy, before the latter crashed a well-struck effort off the bar.

Abibi then pulled off a great save to deny Seán Gannon, and Mannus did likewise to keep out a Duffy volley at the other end, Midtskogen heading the rebound over.

But Abibi was at fault when he let a bobbling Watts effort slip into the corner.

Hoban stole in at the back post to give Dundalk hope but Rovers ran down the clock to take a deserved three points.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Grace, Hoare, Scales; Gannon (O'Neill 73, McCann, Finn, Kavanagh; Mandroiu (Gaffney 78), Burke (Watts 64), Greene.

DUNDALK: Abini; Gartland (Sloggett 5 (Ogedi-Uzokwe 73)), Boyle, Cleary; Dummigan, Shields, Stanton, Jurkovskis (Leahy 82); O'Kane (Midtskogen 46), Duffy, Hoban.