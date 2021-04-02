Treaty United take maiden win as First Division football returns to Markets Field

Treaty United 1 Wexford 0

Treaty United began the latest chapter of football at Markets Field with a narrow 1-0 victory over Wexford. The victory came after thanks to a 26th-minute goal from Anthony O’Donnell.

Tommy Barrett’s side shaded a very even contest, where Wexford created very little, and have now suffered back-to-back defeats to start the new season. United have yet to concede and now total four points on the board.

Anthony O’Donnell finished from close range for the winner after Marc Ludden’s left-wing free-kick was flicked on by captain Jack Lynch.

Wexford striker Jack Doherty had earlier been denied from 12 yards by a strong right hand from on the on-rushing Shane Cusack, who came into the Treaty goal for the injured Tadhg Ryan. This fifth-minute effort was as close as the Slaneysiders got, though Marc Ludden did clear a low corner off the line midway through the opening half.

Doherty appeared most likely all evening for the visitors, though a combination of Sean Guerins and O’Donnell thwarted him on a number of times.

Treaty lost Clyde O’Connell to two yellow cards in the space of just five second-half minutes. His second yellow came after he won the ball but he must serve his second suspension of the season after missing their opener.

O’Connell’s void in midfield was counteracted by a compact home side, with O’Donnell a commanding presence at the heart of his side's defence, and just like last week, where Treaty also lost a man to a red card, they were able to preserve their clean sheet with relative ease.

TREATY UNITED: Cusack; Lynch, O’Donnell, Guerins, Ludden; McCarthy (McNamara 71), Keane, Walsh, O’Connell, Coustrain (Murphy 83); Hanlon (McKevitt 75).

WEXFORD: Corcoran; Cleary, Connolly, Turner, O’Hanlon; Fitzsimons, Fox, Manahan, Crowley, Groome (Edogun 70); Doherty (Larkin 83).

Referee: Jason Mannix