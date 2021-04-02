Garry Buckley's first goal sends Sligo Rovers top of Premier Division

Central defender Buckley got the only goal of a scrappy encounter against Longford Town
Garry Buckley heads in Sligo Rovers' winner against Longford Town at Bishopsgate. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 20:27
Paul Buttner

Longford Town 0 Sligo Rovers 1 

A first goal for the club from Garry Buckley put Sligo Rovers top of the Premier Division table - overnight at least - as Liam Buckley’s side maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Central defender Buckley got the only goal of a scrappy encounter early in the second half in the midlands sunshine as newly promoted Longford’s good start came to an end.

Enjoying much better possession from the start, Sligo should have punished Longford on 18 minutes, Jordan Gibson racing forward to set up Romeo Parkes who completely scuffed his shot.

There was another let-off for Longford from a set-piece on 20 minutes. Niall Morahan got on the end of skipper David Cawley’s free kick to pull the ball back for Gibson whose shot Lee Stacey gratefully gathered.

Longford were scarcely helped by having to make two injury substitutions either side of the half-hour as Sligo maintained the upper hand.

The embattled home side then had Stacey to thank for not finding themselves behind five minutes before the break. Morahan recycled a poorly cleared corner on the right to cross. Parkes cleverly laid it into the path of 17-year-old Johnny Kenny whose shot saw Stacey go full stretch to brilliantly touch it round the post.

But there was no reprieve for Longford as they were undone from another corner two minutes into the second half. Robbie McCourt’s crisp delivery found Parkes at the back post and though his header was partially blocked, Buckley was there to nod the loose ball to the net.

Town needed a response and almost got it minutes later. A Dylan Grimes cross broke for Aodh Dervin who drilled narrowly wide from the edge of the area.

With the game now opened up, the same pair combined to come so very close to levelling on 83 minutes.

Aaron O’Driscoll flicked on a long throw, Grimes turned to set up Dervin, whose shot was deflected just past the post.

Longford Town: Stacey; Chambers (McNally, 69), O’Driscoll, Gorman, Kirk; Dervin, Zambra (Davis, 69), Bolger; Byrne (Thompson, 29), Warfield (Dobbs, 36), Grimes.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan, Mahon, Buckley, McCourt; Morahan, Bolger: Gibson (Figuiera, 82), Cawley (Byrne, 64), Parkes; Kenny (de Vries, 74).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

