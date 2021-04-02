Former Jamaican international named as Limerick FC’s new sporting director

Former Jamaican international Michael Johnson has been appointed Sporting Director of Limerick FC’s new club academy.

Oporto Sports, who represent Johnson, made the announcement on their website this morning.

The 47-year-old — who previously played for Notts County, Birmingham City and Cardiff City — has agreed a one-year contract with the Shannonsiders, and will work on a consultancy basis, dividing his time between Limerick and England.

The role will be combined with his current commitments as an Elite Coach with England under-21s and as a club ambassador for Derby County Football Club.

Johnson previously worked as a youth coach at Notts County, Birmingham City and Cardiff City, before taking over the Guyana men’s national team. He led the team to the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the first major tournament in the country’s history.

Speaking about his agreement with Limerick FC, Michael said: “I am very proud to be taking on the role of Sporting Director of Limerick Football Club and would like to thank the club for placing their faith in me.

“I look forward to working with the staff and players as we aim to collectively show improvement and progression on and off the field this year.”

Limerick FC did not play League of Ireland football in 2020 after undergoing a turbulent period that saw the club battle examinership and then take a High Court case against the FAI, which was formally settled, after the club had claimed they had not been invited to submit a licensing application and were therefore excluded from the league.

The county is currently represented in League of Ireland football by Treaty United, who were founded in 2020, and their men’s team is managed by former Limerick head coach Tommy Barrett.