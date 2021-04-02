Former Jamaican international named as Limerick FC’s new sporting director

Michael Johnson will continue to work as an Elite Coach with England under-21s
Former Jamaican international named as Limerick FC’s new sporting director

Guyana's head coach Michael Johnson reacts during the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group D match between USA and Guyana on June 18, 2019 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. 

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 16:18
Dylan O’ Connell

Former Jamaican international Michael Johnson has been appointed Sporting Director of Limerick FC’s new club academy.

Oporto Sports, who represent Johnson, made the announcement on their website this morning.

The 47-year-old — who previously played for Notts County, Birmingham City and Cardiff City — has agreed a one-year contract with the Shannonsiders, and will work on a consultancy basis, dividing his time between Limerick and England.

The role will be combined with his current commitments as an Elite Coach with England under-21s and as a club ambassador for Derby County Football Club.

Johnson previously worked as a youth coach at Notts County, Birmingham City and Cardiff City, before taking over the Guyana men’s national team. He led the team to the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the first major tournament in the country’s history.

Speaking about his agreement with Limerick FC, Michael said: “I am very proud to be taking on the role of Sporting Director of Limerick Football Club and would like to thank the club for placing their faith in me.

“I look forward to working with the staff and players as we aim to collectively show improvement and progression on and off the field this year.” 

Limerick FC did not play League of Ireland football in 2020 after undergoing a turbulent period that saw the club battle examinership and then take a High Court case against the FAI, which was formally settled, after the club had claimed they had not been invited to submit a licensing application and were therefore excluded from the league.

The county is currently represented in League of Ireland football by Treaty United, who were founded in 2020, and their men’s team is managed by former Limerick head coach Tommy Barrett.

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Jose Mourinho unconcerned about Harry Kane’s comments over his Tottenham future
Sergio Aguero File Photo Pep Guardiola: 'Impossible' for Man City to sign Sergio Aguero replacement 'with these prices'
Saoirse Noonan 'nervous' ahead of Cork return as City women make history Saoirse Noonan 'nervous' ahead of Cork return as City women make history
Chelsea v Burnley - Premier League - Stamford Bridge

Robbie Brady ruled out 'a few weeks at least' as Burnley future hangs in balance

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up