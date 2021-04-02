Saoirse Noonan 'nervous' ahead of Cork return as City women make history

Shelbourne striker Saoirse Noonan will enjoy a swift reunion with her former teammates when she faces Cork City in a historic Women’s National League game tomorrow — as the City women settle into their new home in Turner’s Cross.

Noonan joined Shels from City ahead of the current campaign as she eyes progress towards a senior Ireland cap and has also parked her Ladies football career with Cork for at least this season.

Yet the WNL fixture list has quickly thrown her into another historic occasion for women's sport on Leeside.

“I am looking forward to playing in Turner’s Cross and making history with my old teammates — it should be a great game," Noonan said.

“Of course I’m nervous as it’s all very new, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Shels boss Noel King isn’t quite sure how his new striker will deal with playing against so many opponents she grew up with.

“It will be a big moment for her. I don’t know how she will find it, to be honest,” King told The Echo.

“I know she was a great servant to Cork, in both the Gaelic and the soccer, over the years: She has done particularly well. So, I’d say it will be very difficult for her.

“We just hope we can help her through, and that everyone enjoys watching her, because she is a talent, that’s for sure.”

Noonan played in last week's win over Athlone Town, but King is convinced there is more to come from the 21-year-old:

“We can see the potential, we can see the talent. Can she do better? I think she can. There is definitely more to come from her. She seems very focused, she seems a very professional athlete, and I would only have positive things to say about her.

“Hopefully, it works out for her on Saturday. It’s a difficult time for her, but her teammates will support her. It’s a team game for us; we will all combine together and be one.”

Helping to fill the void left by Noonan with Cork is Tipperary woman Sarah McKevitt, who has joined from champions Peamount and excelled in last weekend’s 3-3 season opener with Galway.

The former Republic of Ireland underage international struggled for regular game-time in a star-studded Peamount side, but is now itching to make her mark on her home debut.

"I've moved back home because I'm in my final year of Primary Teaching in Maynooth University, so it made sense to be playing for a Dublin club when I was up there. But the move to Cork made sense once I decided to go back home," said McKevitt.

And she is relishing the prospect of being part of an historic occasion at the Cross.

"I was actually there during the week with two of the girls to make a promotional video for the game and the pitch is in top-class condition. I've played there once or twice before with Ireland and I've always loved it.

"I think the fact that Cork City men's and women's will both call Turner's Cross home shows so much women's sport has progressed in the last couple of years. There is more of a professional feel to it. You feel that when you arrive at the gate, go into the dressing room, and then out onto the pitch.

"My parents and friends will be raring to get down for a game once it's safe to do so. In the meantime, everyone is signed up to LOITV. I've been sending out links to all of my friends to sign up. There is a lot more publicity for the League this year and LOITV has definitely added to that, so it's exciting to be part of it."

Cork City v Shelbourne, Saturday, 2pm, Turner's Cross (Live on LOITV)