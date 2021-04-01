Eddie Howe in talks to become new Celtic manager

Celtic are in talks with Eddie Howe to become their new manager. The Hoops have been looking for a new boss since Neil Lennon resigned in February, before Old Firm rivals Rangers stopped them winning a 10th successive Scottish Premiership title.

Howe left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent last August, after being unable to keep the Cherries in the Premier League.

The 43-year-old departed the south coast club after more than 450 games in charge across two spells at the Vitality Stadium, with a spell at Burnley in between.

Lennon’s assistant John Kennedy stepped up to become interim boss and is preparing for tomorrow night’s Scottish Cup third-round tie against League One side Falkirk at Celtic Park.

The Parkhead club are set to undergo some radical changes at the end of the season.

Skipper Scott Brown will leave for a player-coach role with Aberdeen.

Chief executive Peter Lawwell will also step down at the end of June with Dominic McKay from the Scottish Rugby Union taking over.

Celtic also announced on Wednesday night that Nick Hammond, their head of football operations, had resigned to “pursue new opportunities”.

Meanwhile, Brown explained how the uncertainty at Celtic played its part in his move.

The 35-year-old Hoops captain will relocate to Pittodrie in a player-coach role under new boss Stephen Glass in the summer after 14 success-laden years at Celtic Park where he won 22 trophies.

Brown said: “I got offered another year at Celtic. It is a hard situation just now because it would have to be sitting waiting to the end of the season to see who comes in.

“For me, to have that fresh start with someone I know, trust and respect fully, and maybe sitting in at Celtic to the end of the season not sure what to do or who is coming in — I think that played on my mind as well.

“It will be a sad time when I do leave but it has been fantastic, I have enjoyed every moment of it, winning trophies, winning games, playing in front of our fantastic fans.”

Asked if he had considered staying on to help with the transition at the Parkhead club, Brown said: “That was always in the back of my mind as well. I think I have to look at the selfish point of view as well. Aberdeen offered me a two year-deal and it was an offer I couldn’t turn down.”