Colin Healy expects tough test at 'contenders' Cabinteely

It was interesting that Cork City boss Colin Healy this week singled out Derby’s Jason Knight as a player to watch for the future of Stephen Kenny’s developing Ireland team.

Friday night, Healy’s City side will look to build on an opening day win over Cobh Ramblers against a Cabinteely side where Knight’s brother Kevin is a mainstay (Stradbook, 7.45pm).

Kevin Knight was on the scoresheet the only other time these sides have ever met — a 2-2 draw in the FAI Cup first round in August 2019, with City edging through on penalties. The younger Knight was on the scoresheet again last Friday as Cabo got a 2-1 win over Wexford on opening night.

“It’s going to be difficult. Cabinteely will be contenders this season,” said Healy. “They had a good year last year, Pat Devlin’s been around so long, they have a good backroom and good players. We’re going into another difficult one.”

City had to dig deep to earn a 2-1 win over Ramblers last Friday, with goals from Cian Coleman and Cian Bargary. It was Healy’s first victory as manager of the club.

Coleman is likely to continue at centre-half alongside George Heaven. Usually a midfielder, Coleman scored the opener against Ramblers and impressed beside Heaven, which could mean Finland U21 international Jonas Häkkinen may be kept on the bench.

“Cian and George formed a good partnership,” said Healy. “Cian is in at the moment so Jonas may have to wait for his chance.”

Steven Beattie is in contention for his long-awaited return against Cabo, but Josh Honohan remains out with a knee injury, while Rob Slevin is also sidelined with a back problem.

Cabinteely director of football Pat Devlin said. “Cork are a great club with a great tradition. We will give them a game. Let us hope we can get the right result.”

Apart from long-term absentee goalkeeper Peter Quinlan (knee), Cabinteely have a full squad available.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Cobh Ramblers will host UCD at St Colman’s Park (7pm). Despite defeat at Turner’s Cross on opening night, Ramblers impressed, but manager Stuart Ashton knows they need to be more clinical and felt they’d “thrown it away” against Cork City.

“I was delighted the way we played but again we didn’t get anything from it and that’s the harsh reality of it. We had opportunities. If we take those, it’s a different game”

One man who took his chance against City was Ciaran Griffin, with a debut goal. “He’s a local lad, at the minute Ciaran has the shirt and he got his rewards. I’m delighted for him.”

Ben O’Riordan is out but is expected to return to training next week while Caelin Rooney is suspended.