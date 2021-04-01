Johnny Nicholson: Even Covid can’t slow the football behemoth

There will come a time when we will all return. From John O’Groats to Lands’ End, from sea to shining sea, we will once again go to football grounds, large and small to watch a game, trudging through the damp and cold, complaining that the forecast only predicted an 11% chance of rain.

It is the smallness of football that makes it great. The details that it provides a home to are part of the fabric we weave the story of our life around.

They’ve been absent for over a year but with the FA Cup final potentially having 20,000 in a socially distanced stadium we need to start thinking about what football will look like post-Covid.

The much-vaunted ‘back to normal’ idea is misplaced. There will be no going back to normal, not least because there is no normal. What is normal anyway? Normal is just the latest thing we’ve become familiar with. If you fell to sleep in 1991 and woke up in 2021, you wouldn’t recognise the modern version.

God knows, pre-March 23’s normal was really bloody abnormal, with players being paid up to £350,000 (€411,256) per week and costing up to £100m (€117.5m) in transfer fees.

Covid has hit clubs in their pocket. Admittedly they’ve been getting all the rights fees money without any fans in the stadium, but lack of matchday income has meant some belts need to be tightened. So, at least for a couple of seasons, there’ll be no big wage settlements or transfers. The market has been suppressed for most, but not for all.

As ever, disaster capitalists love a good crisis and as the appalling Project Big Picture showed us, our clubs are owned by a fair few cold-hearted, money-obsessed disaster capitalists, looking to cut themselves an even bigger advantage in the league, while the rest of us just try and stay alive. Nice.

The richest clubs will move to assert their financial hegemony, exploiting the clubs most in need of cash. So a year after Covid it’d be surprising if the top clubs had not pulled further away from the rest, making at least 14 clubs feel like they’re battling for seventh place from the start of every season.

The temporary aberrations in form that have characterised this fan-less season will become a distant memory. The inequalities of wealth will become even more pronounced and the predictability of results will become so dominant that if Everton get a draw with Manchester City it will seem like they won.

In fact, it already seems like that.

Post-Covid, fans will also more clearly know their place. At the lower level that is the main source of funds for clubs, through matchday revenue.

However, at the highest levels, we’ve seen that we’re not really important at all, because our financial contribution is a drop in the TV rights oceans. Premier League clubs have got used to getting money without us, they can see how to do without supporters, so inevitably, we will be deemed less important, even if that is never admitted to.

When it comes to who goes to games, fans will not go back en masse, the older may well take some time to overcome their fear of being in a crowd. Vaccine or not, no-one wants to get really ill, even if it won’t kill you. Many of us have become noticeably more germaphobic and not just because you suspect the kid serving up half-time burgers hasn’t washed their hands.

So that means watching football at home on TV. But unemployment is rising already and is set to get substantially higher as soon as the furlough ends. With the jobless figures going up at pace, TV subscriptions are one of the first things that will be ditched.

It’s also worth at least musing as to whether the people have found other ways to entertain themselves, rather than slumping in front of the TV and hoping Newcastle v Southampton will give you a reason to live. Habits take a while to form but once they do, we’re reluctant to give them up.

However, given the viewing figures are usually pretty anaemic for the vast majority of the games, none of this will make much difference to broadcasters or to football.

They’re happy to show football even if no-one is watching, the pandemic has shown us that clearly.

On the pitch, the concussion subs seem set to stay, but what about the five subs? While it might make sense to many — especially to big clubs with huge amounts of playing staff — others are opposed to it for the same reason.

While the pandemic was an exceptional circumstance, it seems unlikely that the five subs rule will be introduced. It’s hard enough beating Man City without them being able to bring on another half a team of internationals after half time so that they can run at you afresh. Teams with supportive fans will get a boost with the return of the crowds. Teams with critical fans won’t. This is good news for Liverpool and bad news for West Ham.

At the higher levels, the 3pm tradition had been kicked around aplenty for some years now, Covid basically shattered it totally. Will it ever return? It seems unlikely for the top two divisions.

Everyone in football is now in hock to the broadcasters, so they’ll do whatever they say to keep their money flowing, and there’s too many advantages to broadcasters to be able to schedule four matches on a Saturday and again on Sunday and play games, two hours apart on every day of the week, for them to give it up now.

Men’s football never undersells itself and generally thinks it’s great, even when boring the arse off everyone. It rarely ever consults its public and just imposes its will upon us in the sure knowledge that we’ll grumble but end up going along with it, regardless. So changing kick-off times permanently is now, perhaps sadly, inevitable.

While the British daily press will continue to knock out more football writing than on your average plant milk carton, what will we think of the game that has been so bent out of shape by the pandemic? Will it seem thrilling and renewed? Or will it seem more one-sided, unfair, and vaguely ludicrous than it ever did previously? That is a question that is impossible to answer.

However, one thing is clear. Whatever we think, it does not matter. It will all go on regardless.

Football at the highest level has become a self-fulfilling economy where clubs are given money by broadcasters, regardless of how unpopular the games they’ve paid to show are. It is bizarre and not, as if often claimed, market sensitive.

Even if almost no-one watched on Sky or BT Sport (and sometimes that is almost true) it would keep paying to show football. They lay off the debts they incur by doing so on other parts of the corporation and carry on as though they’re successful.

That may be the biggest takeaway point from this year. You can’t kill football. Even if no-one is watching, it will still be on, and at the highest levels, it looks like a sport played purely for gargantuan financial remuneration.

So no change there, then.