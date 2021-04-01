Michael O'Neill 'disappointed' with how McClean was handled during international break 

STOKE City manager Michael O'Neill has revealed he tried to stop James McClean reporting for international duty with the Republic of Ireland for their three recent internationals.

McClean played in all three of the game despite the fact he had missed seven games for Stoke and been unable to train due to a foot problem.

O'Neill was far from impressed by that and he said: “I can’t stop him going. I tried to stop him going this time. That’s not an option. I know that well.

“If the player wants to go, they can turn up for international duty with a broken leg if he wants, he has the right to be assessed by the medical team. We didn’t feel that was in the best interests of the player.

“He has a degenerative complaint in his foot that needed rest. It was too painful for him to play and he missed seven games with us. He subsequently received an injection for that and – I’m repeating myself – that he would be out for four to six weeks.

“He joined up with Ireland after three weeks.

“We notified them very early that we felt James wasn’t fit enough to join up with the Republic of Ireland.

“I don’t question the player’s desire to play for his country - and very commendable that is - but I was surprised and disappointed to see him take part in all three games, particularly the final game where it is a friendly game and they had other options. I did see other players return to their clubs.

“We are disappointed with how the player has been handled during the international break.

“For three days later to be able to come on and play in a World Cup qualifying fixture, I find that staggering to be honest.

“Ultimately that’s a decision for the FAI and the Republic of Ireland.

“This is not an injury like a torn hamstring or anything, this is a condition that the player has complained about since last July.

“It’s not a condition that has happened as a result of a specific incident, it has happened over a period of time.

“If the treatment has worked and James has no pain then our treatment has been extremely successful and he is back ahead of the schedule that we had been led to believe by a specialist in that area. That’s all I can say.

“I’ll have a conversation with the medical team about it.”

McClean won his 80th cap against Qatar and despite his reservations about him playing, O'Neill added: “It was nice to see James get his 80th cap but I didn’t expect him to play as much when he was away.”