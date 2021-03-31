Germany stunned by North Macedonia in first World Cup qualifying loss since 2001

Germany suffered a first World Cup qualifying defeat since being thrashed 5-1 by England 20 years ago following a shock 2-1 home loss to North Macedonia.

Eljif Elmas struck five minutes from time to secure a major upset in Duisburg and move the visitors level on six points with Joachim Low’s side in Group J.

The four-time world champions had been unbeaten in 31 successive World Cup qualifiers – dating back to the visit of Sven Goran Eriksson’s England to Munich in September 2001 – and looked to have salvaged a point after Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty cancelled out Goran Pandev’s opener.

Armenia are the surprise early front runners in that group after maintaining their 100 per cent start by mounting a late comeback to stun 10-man Romania with a 3-2 win.

A second-half double from Alexandru Cicaldau overturned Eduard Spertsyan’s debut goal to give the visitors the lead in Yerevan but, after George Puscas was dismissed for a dangerous challenge on Andre Calisir, Varazdat Haroyan levelled four minutes from time before Tigran Barseghyan won it with an 89th-minute penalty.

In Group C, Northern Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup suffered a major setback as they were held to a goalless draw by Bulgaria at Windsor Park.

Ian Baraclough’s side dominated what had been billed as a ‘must-win game in Belfast but could not find a breakthrough, with Stuart Dallas going closest when he headed onto the crossbar midway through the first half.

The draw leaves Northern Ireland with only one point from their opening two qualifiers and in precisely the position they hoped to avoid – needing to play catch-up against Italy and Switzerland who have both taken maximum points from their opening fixtures. Italy won 2-0 away to Lithuania this evening.

In Group I, Harry Maguire saved John Stones’ blushes and continued England’s winning start to World Cup qualification as Poland were overcome 2-1 in the final match before Gareth Southgate selects his Euros squad.

Having coasted to a 5-0 victory against San Marino and triumphed 2-0 in Albania, the Three Lions rounded off this month’s triple-header by edging past their biggest group rivals, with Hungary now second after a 4-1 win over Andorra.

England had looked on course for a comfortable win when skipper Harry Kane fired home from the spot during a commanding first-half display, only for dawdling Stones to be caught in possession shortly after half-time.

Brighton’s Jakub Moder robbed the defender and lashed Poland level, only for Maguire to secure a hard-fought victory when superbly firing home from a Stones header five minutes from time.

It was a let-off for the recently recalled Manchester City defender and Southgate, whose side will next line-up at Wembley in their European Championship group opener with Croatia on June 13.

In Group F, John McGinn scored twice as Scotland secured the first win of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a convincing 4-0 victory over the Faroe Islands.

The Aston Villa midfielder, who scored a crucial late leveller against Austria last week, fired the home side into the lead in the seventh minute at Hampden Park then doubled that up with a header in the 54th minute – his 10th international goal.

Southampton striker Che Adams scored his first Scotland goal in his third appearance on the hour mark before Ryan Fraser added a fourth with a back-post header. They are second behind Denmark, who beat Austria 4-0.

Elsewhere, France beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 and Spain beat Kosovo 3-1 to go top of Groups B and D.