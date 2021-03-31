FAI CEO Jonathan Hill to deliver Stephen Kenny performance review to board

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill will deliver a report in the coming weeks to his board on Stephen Kenny’s latest international performances.

Hill, appointed last November, was part of the Ireland camp for last week’s trip to Serbia and the weekend visit of Luxembourg.

He returned to London after the opening World Cup qualifiers, both defeats, meaning president Gerry McAnaney was the most senior FAI official in the party for Tuesday’s 1-1 friendly draw against Qatar in Debrecen.

Kenny has won none of his first 11 matches at the helm, losing six and drawing five.

Ireland have slipped from 34 to 42 in the Fifa rankings under his tenure, with a further fall likely when the updated standings are released next week.

From the highest-ranked nation, fourth-placed England, to the lowest Bulgaria, in 69th spot, the average ranking of the teams Kenny faced was 46. Up next in June are friendlies against Hungary (40) and Andorra (151).

Kenny’s underwhelming first year at the helm attracted commentary at a meeting of the FAI’s board on Monday, despite the matter not being part of the agenda. Hill’s dossier will encompass not just results on the field but his conduct off it, including his dealings with the media.

Although the manager’s emotion forms part of his appeal, referencing the words “everyone” and “anyone” while jabbing his finger during his post-match outburst against criticism from certain quarters was considered excessive by senior figures in the organisation. So too did some of the inaccuracies he’s persisted with, such as Luxembourg scoring from their only chance.

Any decision on Kenny’s future will be influenced by the summer friendlies. The FAI’s 12-person board will be reconfigured by then, with two football directors stepping down in May to facilitate an equal split with independents.

They have ultimate responsibility on the manager’s employment but will place weight on Hill’s recommendation. During his time at the English FA, he dealt with various managers including Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Mark Lawrenson, who won 39 caps for Ireland, says there is no guarantee that Kenny will see out his current contract till the end of the campaign.

“If he was managing in the Premier League or the Championship, Kenny would have lost his job by now,” the ex-Liverpool defender told Off The Ball.

“He’s probably thinking that he might get a phone call from the chief executive saying, ‘Stephen, thanks but no thanks, we’re going to go in a different direction.’ In all honesty, he could not complain after the lack of results that we’ve got.

“It is a real cut-throat business so the next tranche of games are the most important of his life.”

Meanwhile, Robbie Brady is battling to earn a contract extension at Burnley after being ruled out for up to three weeks.

The 29-year-old was left out of Ireland’s qualification double-header, finally getting a start against Qatar. He helped set up James McClean’s early opener, only for his contribution to be halted on 21 minutes.

Brady has been troubled by an Achilles problem in recent months and flew home with the squad wearing a protective boot.