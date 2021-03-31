For some, there is nothing more to debate. Eleven games without a win is all the evidence required, last Saturday’s home loss to Luxembourg the kind of smoking gun that should convict anyone in the court of public opinion.

Then there are zealots perched on the far side of the spectrum, fingers in their ears and eyes closed to any inconvenient truths as they cling to their righteous faith in The Project regardless of the fact that World Cup qualification hopes lasted just four days.

Ireland are not where they want to be, but should the path really be up for discussion?

As bad as Luxembourg was, we have seen more passing moves from the national side in the last six months than in the six years — and more again — that preceded it. Such ambition isn’t something that should be discarded so hastily.

The argument to press rewind and revisit the Trapattoni and O’Neill years is prefaced on a once-in-a-lifetime defeat of Germany at the Aviva, the defeat of a second-string Italy side in Lille, and some masochistic devotion for Richard Dunne-style heroics in Moscow.

This is to forget those times when Ireland were played off the park by Georgia and Moldova and Finland. And the fact that the Republic made Euro 2016 via a third-place finish and the last Euro play-offs having finished bottom of the Nations League.

It was broke before, that’s why it needs fixing.

This romantic vision of the past may have actually been furthered by the 1-1 draw with Qatar on Tuesday when a legion of veterans who have been mocked and baited so often returned to the lineup and played a part in a much improved effort.

The average age jumped by almost 18 months and the cap count by almost 250 from the Luxembourg defeat, but this ignores the fact that the side which lost to Serbia last Wednesday was the youngest and least experienced used all week.

And the Serbian performance, though imperfect, was the best of the lot.

Whatever way we cut it, Ireland are going to be relying more and more on the younger generation that has been promoted from the U21s in the last six months and these are men who played in the same style and with considerable success under Kenny at that grade.

It’s a considerable responsibility but one Dara O’Shea is happy to bear.

“For sure. I’ve had enough experience in men’s football now to be able to take that responsibility and, playing for your nation as well, you’ve got to step up to the plate. It’s a simple as that. When I put on that green shirt I have to step up and play well.”

There is no replacing the players, not en masse, and the argument that Ireland can’t play decent football with the ball on the floor is being disabused on a weekly basis by clubs and countries from lower tiers of the game.

Kenny’s bullishness in declaring himself to be the man to make this happen was encouraging after the Qatar game.

Players tend to toe the party line in public but the collective effort on the pitch so far don’t suggest any disillusionment within the ranks.

“There has been lots of barriers in the way but as a group everyone is behind him,” said the West Brom defender. “We all like the way he plays and the way he is with us. He is a great manager and a great tactician and he has just been unlucky. He has the full backing of everyone.

“With the U21s, it’s not that it was a bit easier, but we had a bit more time before the game and we had that Toulon tournament to bond us as a group and implement the ways through there. As I’ve said, there’s been lots of injuries and lots of instances with Covid with the first team here and which we didn’t have with the 21s and they have had a big impact.”

Kenny will finally avail of something similar this summer when he convenes a nine-day camp in Spain. It will afford time and space for new assistant coach Anthony Barry to embed his ideas and practises and, hopefully, bag a win or two against Andorra and Hungary.

“The way that the management and staff have implemented their ways is something that people should be looking forward to and like watching,” said O’Shea. “It’s going to take time. It’s only the first time that we’ve done this as a group so it is a work in progress.”