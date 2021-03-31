Stephen Kenny shares unwanted history with Mick Meagan after winless start

Stephen Kenny shares unwanted history with Mick Meagan after winless start

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 20:36
Paul Kelly

Stephen Kenny is only the second manager in Republic of Ireland history without a win from his first 11 matches.

Mick Meagan, who hit the same wall 50 years ago, stepped down after a 12th failure. The first boss entrusted by the FAI with picking his own team, Meagan had to do so from a squad chosen by the association’s Selection Committee for the first half of his term.

Brian Kerr made the fastest start of any Ireland manager, although he didn’t secure qualification for a senior tournament.

Jack Charlton, Giovanni Trapattoni, and Martin O’Neill all had four wins to show at this point in their tenure. Mick McCarthy’s first spell in charge produced three victories over the same distance.

#republic of ireland mnt
