'Ireland will continue to be embarrassed' playing this brand of football, Chris Sutton warns

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has said that Ireland will continue to “be embarrassed” playing a positive brand of football, given the lack of quality at Stephen Kenny’s disposal.

Sutton added that Ireland don’t have the players coming through that they had in previous years.

At the end of an international window that saw the now infamous defeat to Luxembourg in Dublin and a draw to Qatar in Hungary last night, Sutton warned that Kenny must change the brand of football he wants to play.

“The simplistic view is that over the years Ireland have produced some great, great players, (but) they are not coming through anymore,” he said on BBC Radio 5’s Monday Night Club.

“You’ve had forwards over the years,” he added, listing Shane Long, who Sutton added is coming to the end of his career, Robbie Keane, Niall Quinn, Daryl Murphy and Jonathan Walters.

“At this moment in time, you’re looking at what Stephen Kenny has to work with and what he has to pick and this was the same with Martin O’Neill at the end and Mick McCarthy.

“Even the creative types, you don’t have anymore like (Aiden) McGeady, like a Wes Holohan and I know Stephen Kenny has come in and talked about a different brand of football but it’s a big danger trying to do that and while his intentions are extremely good, you don’t have the players," he added.

“That’s why he’s been embarrassed and Ireland will continue to be embarrassed maybe until there’s a bit of reality,” he warned.