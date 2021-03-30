Stephen Kenny: 'Criticism doesn't hurt me. I don't care. I know what I'm doing'

Under-fire Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has blasted his detractors, saying he knows what he’s doing and doesn’t care about the criticism.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to a Luxembourg side ranked 98 in the world was bad enough but it is his winless run and the alleged lack of progress that prompted some legends to call on the FAI to sack Kenny after just a year.

The 1-1 draw in Tuesday’s friendly against Luxembourg means the June workout with Hungary will be Kenny’s 12th attempt at securing a victory.

Some big names don’t want him still at the helm by then.

Italia ‘90 heroes Paul McGrath and Tony Cascarino feel the job is too much for the rookie boss, while 80-times capped Richard Dunne is adamant that the team’s regression demands immediate corrective action.

Asked whether the criticism affects him, the 49-year-old was both defiant and emotional.

"I've experienced a lot in my life. It doesn't hurt me because, do you know what? I don't care.

“I know what I'm doing. I have real clarity in what I'm trying to implement. Some people have turned quickly and maybe that's to be expected.

“Perspective is needed as well. My first game as manager was six months ago and I’m committed to be here for the World Cup campaign.

“Players are really emerging into the squad and integrating so I think the future is bright.

“We’d be a lot happier if we had beaten Luxembourg and that’s a result we have to live with.”

Kenny issued a similarly staunch defence of his tenure in an earlier television interview, accusing “everyone of coming out of the woodwork.”

“You have everyone coming out of the woodwork wanting to kick us when we’re down,” he asserted.

“That’s part of the gig which we have to accept. I’ve great belief in the players, we’re going to formulate a squad over the next few years and I’m going to be part of that. I’m happy with the way the team is progressing.

“I’m used to winning every week, I won the league four years in a row and over five years lost hardly any matches at Dundalk.

“I nearly won every match with the Ireland U21s and the reason I was given the job because of my record of winning matches.”

Noble words, albeit not wholly accurate. Kenny won four leagues over five years at Dundalk while his U21 side won eight of their 12 matches.

His stance that Ireland didn’t deserve to lose against Luxembourg has not only been disputed by the public but is at odds with the view articulated by his captain Seamus Coleman immediately after the match.

That the fourth seeds scored from their only chance, a claim he once again repeated in his post-match review tonight, is simply not factual. Gavin Bazunu made two brilliant saves from Gerson Rodrigues and Vincent Thill when the qualifier was scoreless.