Will Ireland's latest 'golden generation' pass the test of time? 

Exciting batches of Irish talent come in waves, and Stephen Kenny feels the current influx of graduates possess the tools to make our international team great again.

In the same way as Serbia is just beginning to be nourished at senior level by the fruits of their 2013 U19 Euro and U20 World Cup winners two years later, Kenny insists the slump in his results must be viewed through the prism of brighter days ahead.

His opinion is based on primary research. Ireland’s U21s enjoyed a particularly successful 2019 under his watch while he awaited his preordained ascension to the top job.

But at what point doesn’t potential translate into the real deal?

The media is as guilty as the public for hyping the next big thing. Recent history is peppered with incidences of gems failing to make it to the ultimate stage, never mind flourish on it.

Undoubtedly, the raw material is there for Kenny to mould, yet there’s no guarantee it will mature to not alone save his job but buy him time until they peak into seasoned internationals.

Here, we assess the previous three golden generations and the current crew, bracketing them into two-year categories and how they eventually fared at international level.

1981/82-BORN PLAYERS

John O’Shea won 118 caps for Ireland.

This grouping was on the tail end of Ireland’s decorated period of underage success under Brian Kerr.

His Malaysia marvels reached the 1997 U20 World Cup before both the U18s and U16s claimed the European titles over the following long summer.

The latter group were primarily born in 1981. From the victorious squad in Scotland, the following progressed to the senior ranks: John O’Shea (118 caps), Liam Miller (21), Jonathan Douglas (eight), Graham Barrett (six), Joe Murphy (two), and John Thompson and Jim Goodwin (one each).

The baby of the squad, Andy Reid, was born in 1982 but only played 29 times for his country, primarily due to Giovanni Trapattoni ditching the midfielder at the peak of his career.

Ironically, the most successful graduate of that 1982 crew was marginalised at all international levels until the winter of his career.

The mercurial Wes Hoolahan was belatedly recognised at the age of 26 in 2008, going on to collect 43 caps.

1986/87-BORN PLAYERS

Darren Randolph: Part of U19 team that defeated Italy.

The last U17 group Kerr managed before his promotion to the senior post was the Class of ‘86.

Among his panel for the Euro qualifiers in Cork were Paul McShane, Joey O’Brien, Leon Best, and Aiden McGeady — all of whom developed into full internationals.

Stephen Ireland’s lack of game time forced him to walk out of that camp, but his international career was salvaged by Steve Staunton for a brief, yet eventful, spell.

Current St Patrick’s Athletic boss Stephen O’Donnell and his assistant Pat Cregg, both then at Arsenal, were unable to achieve their mission of full caps.

Coming the following year was an U17 squad managed by his assistant, the late Noel O’Reilly. They savoured underage success, winning an U17 tournament in Hungary before crushing Italy 4-1 in an U19 Euro qualifier at Turner’s Cross, with the two Darrens — Randolph and O’Dea — along with Darron Gibson progressing up the international ladder. Johnny Hayes (four caps) and Eddie Nolan (two) from that intake would join them — but others carrying high hopes, including captain John-Paul Kelly and free-scoring Billy Clarke, didn’t.

1991/92-BORN PLAYERS

Conor Clifford never made expected breakthrough.

Appearances at U17 Euros have been commonplace in recent years but, before the finals were expanded, only one Ireland squad managed it between 2001 and 2016.

The 1991-born group, led by future internationals Conor Hourihane and Greg Cunningham, ventured to Turkey for the finals, joined for a younger member in Robbie Brady.

Conor Clifford was the major name of that pool, by then on the books of Chelsea, but he never got minutes on the pitch despite call-ups by Trapattoni.

His companions from the Crumlin United alumni, Gavin Gunning and Richie Towell, were also snubbed.

Brady would have featured at the U19 Euro finals in 2011, only to fall out with manager Paul Doolin. Shane Duffy wasn’t Doolin’s cup of tea either but Jeff Hendrick and Matt Doherty remained in his good books for the showpiece in Romania.

Remarkably, the quartet were all born in January 1992, highlighting the relative age effect in sport.

John Egan replaced Brady as captain and led Ireland to the semi-finals. Other honourable mentions from the Class of ’92 go to full caps Derrick Williams and Daryl Horgan.

1999/2000-BORN PLAYERS

Dara O'Shea is tackled by Bassam Alrawi of Qatar. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

This incomplete chapter should define Ireland’s future, be it under Kenny or not.

Before the incumbent came to power, 2000-born Michael Obafemi, under Martin O’Neill, along with Aaron Connolly and Lee O’Connor during Mick McCarthy’s term, were handed debuts.

Jayson Molumby, Dara O’Shea, and Mark Travers — all of whom were born in 1999 — have been blooded by Kenny, who has also thrown in even younger tyros, Jason Knight, and Gavin Bazunu.

If this succession plan does end badly, then at least McCarthy may, in time, reflect on the distinction of giving Troy Parrott his first taste of life as an Ireland striker.

That will all hinge on how Parrott and his peers succeed in their task of arresting the demise of this Ireland team.