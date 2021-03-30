Stephen Kenny hits out at people 'kicking us when we’re down' as James McClean pleads for patience

A defiant Stephen Kenny insisted he’ll be in the Ireland job for the long haul after his winless drought stretched to 11 games.

“You have everyone coming out of the woodwork wanting to kick us when we’re down,” blasted Kenny after the 1-1 draw in Tuesday night’s friendly against Qatar.

“That’s part of the gig which we have to accept. I’ve great belief in the players, we’re going to formulate a squad over the next few years and I’m going to be part of that. I’m happy with the way the team is progressing.

“I’m used to winning every week, I won the league four years in a row and over five years lost hardly any matches at Dundalk.

“I nearly won every match with the Ireland U21s and the reason I was given the job because of my record of winning matches.”

For his part, man of the match Dara O’Shea admits he learned plenty from operating beside experienced pair Shane Duffy and James McClean in defence against Qatar. McClean’s early deflected opener in Debrecen was cancelled out by a Mohammed Muntari equaliser.

Ireland play friendlies against Hungary and Andorra in June as preparation for the resumption of the World Cup qualification campaign away to European champions Portugal in September.

Neither Duffy nor McClean started in last week’s World Cup defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg, leaving Kenny to throw the pair in for this friendly.

“It makes it a lot easier playing with Shane Duffy and James McClean either side,” said 22-year-old West Brom defender O’Shea.

“With Seamus Coleman there too, it’s very comfortable and easy for me.”

The Dubliner admitted pride was on the line after a disastrous week.

He added: “Tonight’s result doesn’t really erase the Luxembourg game because that was in the back of our minds coming into this game.

“We knew that something had to change. Everyone was hurt and embarrassed from Saturday and people had a point to prove, to go out there and put things right in a sense.

“Everyone is behind the manager. The Luxembourg result was us on us as players and we’ve to take that.

“The manager and staff prepared us right for the game. We didn’t turn up and we got punished. That’s what happens at this level.”

O’Shea was as delighted with the rehearsed goal as disappointed with the concession of the equaliser.

“We worked on that corner yesterday and it shows we can take things from the training ground to fruition,” he noted.

“Three games in quick succession is tough but we’re elite athletes.

“I think the equaliser could have been prevented. To happen so early in the second half was just not okay. It was a lapse of concentration and they punished us from a breakaway.”

McClean, who played for Kenny at Derry City, has pleaded for patience from the Irish public.

“We’ve been a one-style nation and the manager has his own ideas,” he said.

“The manager will agree that the results haven’t been as we wanted but hopefully after Saturday’s defeat was the turning point.

“We’re trying to put the manager’s ideas from the training ground but it will take time.

“When we get the first win, things will look a lot brighter.”